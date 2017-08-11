Comedy Now: ‘2 Dope Queens’ Reigns On HBO And Shane Torres’ Debut Comedy Album Goes Viral Before It’s Out

#Stand-Up #Comedy #Chris Hardwick #Streaming #David Letterman #Netflix #Comedy Central
News & Entertainment Writer
08.11.17

Getty Image

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s New

Shane Torres: Established 1981 (Album)

Everyone knows who Anthony Bourdain nemesis Guy Fieri is, but stand-up comedian Shane Torres? Not so much. Thanks to a recently viral bit about the Food Network star from his upcoming debut album Established in 1981, however, every foodie and comedy nerd with a wi-fi connection is about to know his name. “This may be somewhat of a controversial opinion, but can anyone explain to me what the f*ck Guy Fieri did to anyone?” asks Torres. “Cuz people sh*t on that dude all the time and as far as I can tell, all he did was follow his dreams.” Established in 1981 drops September 8th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Chris Hardwick#Streaming#David Letterman#Netflix#Comedy Central
TAGSchris hardwickcomedyCOMEDY CENTRALcomedy nowdavid lettermanNETFLIXSTAND-UPstreaming

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP