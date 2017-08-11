Getty Image

What’s New

Shane Torres: Established 1981 (Album)

Everyone knows who Anthony Bourdain nemesis Guy Fieri is, but stand-up comedian Shane Torres? Not so much. Thanks to a recently viral bit about the Food Network star from his upcoming debut album Established in 1981, however, every foodie and comedy nerd with a wi-fi connection is about to know his name. “This may be somewhat of a controversial opinion, but can anyone explain to me what the f*ck Guy Fieri did to anyone?” asks Torres. “Cuz people sh*t on that dude all the time and as far as I can tell, all he did was follow his dreams.” Established in 1981 drops September 8th.