Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix)

Netflix broke ground in April when it released Indian comedian Vir Das’ new special, Abroad Understanding as American comics Aziz Ansari and Hasan Minhaj, whose families also hail from India, have enjoyed greater success in the United States due to their work on popular programs like Parks and Recreation and The Daily Show. The global streaming giant is increasing its international efforts with by turning the spotlight on Aditi Mittal, one of the first successful female stand-ups in India. In her new comedy special Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (out July 18th), she skewers “the taboos of being a woman in India today.”