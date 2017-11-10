Comedy Now: Alexis De Anda Goes To Church On Netflix And Michelle Wolf Takes Over HBO

News & Culture Writer
11.10.17

Netflix/HBO

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Alexis de Anda: Mea Culpa (Netflix)

As Netflix continues to expand globally, original programming aimed at international, non-English speaking audiences continues to flourish. Hence Alexis de Anda: Mea Culpa, a new stand-up comedy special from the acclaimed Mexican comic. With past appearances on Comedy Central Presents, Drunk History and at least one televised roast under her belt in the past decade alone, De Anda has quickly risen in the ranks of Spanish-language comedians. In her first Netflix special, she “bares her soul about weddings, exercise, sex, gynecologists, drugs and much more” during what amounts to a solid hour of great comedy.

