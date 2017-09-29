Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.
What’s New
Untitled Ali Wong Special (Netflix)
Most audiences will recognize Ali Wong as Doris in American Housewife, while others more familiar with her comedic sensibilities may recall her work as a writer on Fresh Off the Boat. However, anyone with a Netflix subscription will surely know Wong from her brilliant 2016 stand-up special Baby Cobra, which she performed while seven months pregnant. Last week, she announced she would be recording a brand new special for Netflix at the Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto. “I don’t know when it’s going to premiere. Sometime in 2018,” she exclaimed in the video. “These motherfuckers don’t tell me anything.”
I thought Baby Cobra was pretty damn good. Glad to see her getting another special.
Andrew, you should check out the Dinner with Don featuring Vince Vaughn It was solid.
Saw Ali Wong in March. Great set. Hope she’s added more to it since.