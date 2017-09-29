Netflix

Untitled Ali Wong Special (Netflix)

Mama's back. Ali Wong's new standup special is coming 2018. Only on @netflix. (🎥: @aliwong) A post shared by Netflix Is A Joke (@netflixisajoke) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Most audiences will recognize Ali Wong as Doris in American Housewife, while others more familiar with her comedic sensibilities may recall her work as a writer on Fresh Off the Boat. However, anyone with a Netflix subscription will surely know Wong from her brilliant 2016 stand-up special Baby Cobra, which she performed while seven months pregnant. Last week, she announced she would be recording a brand new special for Netflix at the Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto. “I don’t know when it’s going to premiere. Sometime in 2018,” she exclaimed in the video. “These motherfuckers don’t tell me anything.”