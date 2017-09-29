Comedy Now: Ali Wong Will Return To Netflix With A Followup To The Phenomenal ‘Baby Cobra’

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s New

Untitled Ali Wong Special (Netflix)

Mama's back. Ali Wong's new standup special is coming 2018. Only on @netflix. (🎥: @aliwong)

Most audiences will recognize Ali Wong as Doris in American Housewife, while others more familiar with her comedic sensibilities may recall her work as a writer on Fresh Off the Boat. However, anyone with a Netflix subscription will surely know Wong from her brilliant 2016 stand-up special Baby Cobra, which she performed while seven months pregnant. Last week, she announced she would be recording a brand new special for Netflix at the Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto. “I don’t know when it’s going to premiere. Sometime in 2018,” she exclaimed in the video. “These motherfuckers don’t tell me anything.”

