Comedy Now: Brian Regan Will Wield Nunchucks And Flamethrowers On Netflix

10.13.17 26 mins ago

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s New

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (Netflix)

News of veteran comic Brian Regan’s new deal with Netflix first surfaced in April, but the streaming giant made it official on Thursday with a title and a release date for the first of two new concert films. Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers will debut Tuesday, November 21st on the streaming giant. As for the second special’s timing, fans will have to wait and see what Regan has plotted for his next once he’s done presumably playing around with the titular flamethrowers and nunchucks. Until then, you can check him out at the upcoming New York Comedy Festival (see below), during which he’ll perform at Carnegie Hall.

