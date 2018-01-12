Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.



My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Five months after Netflix announced former Late Show host David Letterman would bring his talents to the streaming giant, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction rocketed into subscribers’ queues with an hour-long chat with President Barack Obama. Echoing a favorite expression of Letterman’s, Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan declares: “This is Dave, unplugged. And, by golly, Dave seems to be having the time of his life.” The comedian’s sit-down with Obama is quite fun, and if it’s any indication for next guest George Clooney’s episode in February, then Netflix surely has another hit on its hands.

The 17th Annual San Francisco Comedy Festival (or SF Sketchfest) is happening now

Tickets are now on sale for the 17th Annual San Francisco Comedy Festival, otherwise known as “SF Sketchfest,” which began on January 11th and runs through January 28th. With more than 230 shows utilizing 16 venues across the city and featuring top comedians, the 17-day festival features everything from stand-up to non-stop entertainment — including sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, live podcasts, workshops, and panel discussions. Also, Thor: Ragnarok‘s Jeff Goldblum is doing something with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Maybe dancing?