Netflix/truTV

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

DeRay Davis: How to Act Black (Netflix)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

DeRay Davis, who will feature in the upcoming All Def Comedy showcase on HBO, just dropped his own Netflix comedy special earlier this week. Titled How to Act Black, the 21 Jump Street and The Boondocks‘ actor “nails the finer points of living, dating and handling show business as a black man living in America” during the fantastic set, which was filmed at the Variety Playhouse, a popular old movie theater-turned-music venue in Atlanta.