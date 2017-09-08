Getty Image

What’s New

Dulcé Sloan Joins The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Nearly six months after naming Gina Yashere as The Daily Show‘s new “British Correspondent,” host Trevor Noah and Comedy Central announced this week that comedian Dulcé Sloan will join the program as its latest team member. Described by the official press release as a “unique emerging voice in the world of comedy,” Sloan “offers a fresh and honest perspective, bringing her signature point-of-view and confidence to commentary on a wide range of topics.” The @midnight and late night veteran made her debut on Thursday with a desk piece about New York Fashion Week.