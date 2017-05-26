Comedy Now: Ellen DeGeneres Returns To Stand-Up And Sarah Silverman Does The Same On Netflix

05.26.17

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out last week’s column here.

What’s New

Untitled Ellen DeGeneres Comedy Special (Netflix)

When daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres last did a concert special, HBO’s Here and Now in 2003, Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice didn’t exist yet. In the nearly 15 years since, we’ve had more than enough of the reality television star turned president, but nowhere near enough stand-up by DeGeneres. That’s all about to change thanks to a new Netflix special announced Wednesday on Twitter. Little is known about what DeGeneres’ next hour will look like (or what she will call it), but early reports indicate we should see it sometime in 2018.

