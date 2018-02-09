Comedy Now: Fred Armisen Bangs The Drums All Day For Netflix

Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Fred Armisen bangs the drums for Netflix

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’re a fan of Fred Armisen’s work in sketch comedy from his days on Saturday Night Live or his final foray into the world of Portlandia, chances are you’ll enjoy Standup for Drummers. If traditional stand-up comedy — in which comics primarily stand on stage and tell pre-written and crowd-tested jokes — is more your bag, then Armisen seguing from various impressions to drum solos might not work for you. Either way, the comedy actor/musician’s first-ever stand-up special is definitely one of Netflix’s odder entries so far in 2018. If you’re a drummer, however, then you’ll probably better appreciate Armisen’s material than most.

The Nerdist podcast is no more (because it’s ID10T now)

If you’re still a regular listener of Chris Hardwick’s Nerdist podcast, you probably noticed its new name: ID10T. Along with co-hosts Jonah Ray and Matt Mira, Hardwick announced the change last week with a special “final” episode of the podcast, which was quickly followed by the new program’s “first” official episode this week. Even so, to paraphrase Mira, “nothing’s changing.” In an exclusive interview with Uproxx, Hardwick explained his reasoning for the name change, what it means going forward for his fans, and his thoughts about the future of the podcasting medium.