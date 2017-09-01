Comedy Now: Comedians Flock To Austin For ‘The Harvey Relief Benefit’

Getty Image

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Live

The Harvey Relief Benefit: Comedy Helps with Ron White, Iliza Shlesinger and Chris D’Elia (Show)

Getty Image

The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas — where Dave Chappelle filmed one of two comedy specials he released on Netflix this year — will host The Harvey Relief Benefit: Comedy Helps on Tuesday, September 5th at 8pm local time. According to a press release, Texas-born comedians Ron White and Iliza Shlesing will join Chris D’Elia for the special benefit show for the American Red Cross — specifically the people of Houston and the surrounding region who were affected by Hurricane (then Tropical Storm) Harvey. Tickets are available for purchase here, and range in price from $75 to $1,000.