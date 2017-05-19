The Best Stand-Up Specials Streaming On Netflix

Comedy Now: Hasan Minhaj Is The New King Of Netflix And Jena Friedman Probes America

05.19.17 1 hour ago

Getty/Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out last week’s column here.

What’s New

Untitled Jena Friedman Special (Adult Swim)

Getty Image

Last year, former Daily Show field producer and Late Show with David Letterman writer Jena Friedman released her first stand-up special, American C*nt at Seeso. (Yes, that’s what she titled it.) The Edinburgh Fringe Festival show one-woman show on which she based it drew widespread acclaim, and the resulting hour didn’t disappoint, but it begs the question… What’s next? An new half-hour special at Adult Swim, that’s what. According to a press release, Friedman will “probe America, tackling evergreen issues related to politics, gender and American culture” in the untitled show, which also doesn’t have a release date yet.

