Comedy Now: Jerry Seinfeld And ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Go Back In Time On Netflix

08.25.17

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s New

Def Comedy Jam 25 (Netflix)

25 years after its HBO debut, Netflix will celebrate Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam with Def Comedy Jam 25. The special will tout “the iconic show that made giants out of ferociously funny black comedians like Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Mo’Nique, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, JB Smoove, D.L. Hughley, Tracy Morgan and Sheryl Underwood to name a few.” It will also highlight “the impact and legacy of the long-running comedy series with surprise guests, tributes and performances in a can’t-miss evening of unbelievably funny and raw moments.” Hopefully, one of those tributes will highlight the late Bernie Mac.

