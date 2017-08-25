Netflix/Getty

What’s New

Def Comedy Jam 25 (Netflix)

25 years after its HBO debut, Netflix will celebrate Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam with Def Comedy Jam 25. The special will tout “the iconic show that made giants out of ferociously funny black comedians like Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Mo’Nique, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, JB Smoove, D.L. Hughley, Tracy Morgan and Sheryl Underwood to name a few.” It will also highlight “the impact and legacy of the long-running comedy series with surprise guests, tributes and performances in a can’t-miss evening of unbelievably funny and raw moments.” Hopefully, one of those tributes will highlight the late Bernie Mac.