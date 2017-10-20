Netflix/Hulu

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s New

Too Funny To Fail (Hulu)

In 1996, former Saturday Night Live cast member Dana Carvey launched a new sketch comedy series on ABC titled The Dana Carvey Show. The series featured a swathe of then-unknowns like Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, and Louis C.K., and the network extensively promoted it, even giving it a prime-time slot after Home Improvement. In the new Hulu documentary Too Funny To Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show, which streams Saturday, October 21st, Carvey, Colbert, Carell and others discuss their brilliant venture’s short life and its significance in the realm of television sketch comedy.