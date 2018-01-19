Getty Image

Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix)

Between his infamous fight with a 17-year-old girl and other problematic public happenings, comedian Katt Williams is no stranger to controversy. Even so, the 46-year-old performer hasn’t let any of this hamper his comedy output — hence his new Netflix special Great America, which premiered on Tuesday. Calling himself a “polarizing and over-the-top poster figure for hard truth and underground comedy,” Williams here “reflects on the current political climate, racial tensions in America, and his disdain of roast beef.” And he does it all while standing, dancing, and jumping around in front of a mock Oval Office.

Harith Iskander: I Told You So (Netflix)

Dubbed the “Godfather of Stand-Up Comedy” in his native Malaysia, Harith Iskander is one of Southeast Asia’s best-known comedians. He’s also the winner of the 2016 Funniest Person in the World competition, which is probably how his new Netflix special, I Told You So came about. Now streaming on Netflix, Iskander’s new special dives right into “side-splitting awkward dating encounters, family drama, and cultural curiosities” for his newly available global audience.