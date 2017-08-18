Comedy Now: Marc Maron Will Get Real On Netflix And Steve Martin Makes A Music Video

08.18.17 2 hours ago

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s New

Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix)

Netflix

In addition to the phenomenal Netflix wrestling series GLOW, comedian and actor Marc Maron has also been working on a new stand-up special for the streaming giant. Little is known about Too Real, but during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Maron revealed the new hour would premiere Tuesday, September 5th. “That’s my problem,” he joked when Fallon asked whether or not he actually kept things “too real” in his everyday life. Considering the pair’s opening conversation about the American president whose last name rhymes with “lump,” chances are that’s a definite “yes.”

