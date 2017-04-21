Netflix/Comedy Central

What’s New

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix)

The latest addition to Netflix’s explosive array of original stand-up programming, Lucas Brothers: On Drugs introduces the identical twin comedians to one of their largest audiences since appearing on The Tonight Show. Favorites of host Jimmy Fallon, Keith and Kenny Lucas have made a name for themselves elsewhere with the animated Lucas Bros. Moving Co. on FXX, and appearances in film (22 Jump Street) and on television (The Grinder, Lady Dynamite). On Drugs offers fans and newcomers alike a taste of the brothers’ first original hour. The special, which premiered April 18th, is now available to stream.