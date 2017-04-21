The Best Stand-Up Specials Streaming On Netflix

Comedy Now: ‘The Daily Show’ Star Michelle Wolf Goes To HBO And Mike Birbiglia Hits The Road

#HBO
News & Entertainment Writer
04.21.17

Netflix/Comedy Central

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out last week’s column here.

What’s New

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix)

The latest addition to Netflix’s explosive array of original stand-up programming, Lucas Brothers: On Drugs introduces the identical twin comedians to one of their largest audiences since appearing on The Tonight Show. Favorites of host Jimmy Fallon, Keith and Kenny Lucas have made a name for themselves elsewhere with the animated Lucas Bros. Moving Co. on FXX, and appearances in film (22 Jump Street) and on television (The Grinder, Lady Dynamite). On Drugs offers fans and newcomers alike a taste of the brothers’ first original hour. The special, which premiered April 18th, is now available to stream.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO
TAGScomedyCOMEDY CENTRALHBONETFLIXNORM MACDONALDSTAND-UPTHE DAILY SHOWtracy morgan

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 1 hour ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 3 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP