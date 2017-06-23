Comedy Now: Netflix Hires ‘The Standups’ While Big Questions Get Asked With ‘Funny How?’

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out last week’s column here.

What’s New

The Standups (Netflix)

When it comes to producing and distributing original comedy specials, Netflix is dominating the playing field with big names and rising stars. So what could the streaming giant possibly do next to outdo its own burgeoning record? Go small with The Standups, a new mini-series premiering July 4th that features six 30-minute routines by well-known and up-and-coming performers like Nate Bargatze, Deon Cole, Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser, Dan Soder and Beth Stelling. And seeing as how Netflix is advertising this as a first batch, its potential popularity among subscribers could mean a second season.

