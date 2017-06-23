Netflix

What’s New

The Standups (Netflix)

When it comes to producing and distributing original comedy specials, Netflix is dominating the playing field with big names and rising stars. So what could the streaming giant possibly do next to outdo its own burgeoning record? Go small with The Standups, a new mini-series premiering July 4th that features six 30-minute routines by well-known and up-and-coming performers like Nate Bargatze, Deon Cole, Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser, Dan Soder and Beth Stelling. And seeing as how Netflix is advertising this as a first batch, its potential popularity among subscribers could mean a second season.