Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out last week’s column here.

What’s New

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery (Netflix)

Norm Macdonald never left stand-up, per se, but the Saturday Night Live alum has spent more time tweeting and appearing on late night television than making new comedy specials. Hence why his Netflix debut, Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery, is sure to grab some attention when it streams on Tuesday, May 9th. And judging by the first trailer, the Canadian comic’s penchant for wordplay, wit and surreal observational humor hasn’t dissipated in the slightest. Macdonald’s first hour since 2011’s Me Doing Standup is part of a huge swathe of new original comedy hitting Netflix this month.