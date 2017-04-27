Comedy Now: Vir Das Makes His Netflix Debut And Marc Maron Turns ‘WTF’ Into A Book

04.27.17 12 mins ago

Getty/Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out last week’s column here.

What’s New

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix)

The majority of American Netflix subscribers probably have no idea who Vir Das is. In his native India (and practically the rest of the world), however, the Bollywood actor and comedian is one of the most recognizable faces in existence. Hence why his streaming debut, Abroad Understanding, creatively combines two different shows from New Delhi and New York into a single stand-up special debuting April 25th. Wearing the same suit while addressing each crowd from similarly designed stages, Das focuses his comedy on an international array of subjects — religion, language barriers, and the proper pronunciation of the word “Muslim.” Donald Trump even gets a few mentions.

TAGS comedy lena dunham MARC MARON MARIA BAMFORD NETFLIX STAND-UP streaming W. Kamau Bell

