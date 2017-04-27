Getty/Netflix

What’s New

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix)

The majority of American Netflix subscribers probably have no idea who Vir Das is. In his native India (and practically the rest of the world), however, the Bollywood actor and comedian is one of the most recognizable faces in existence. Hence why his streaming debut, Abroad Understanding, creatively combines two different shows from New Delhi and New York into a single stand-up special debuting April 25th. Wearing the same suit while addressing each crowd from similarly designed stages, Das focuses his comedy on an international array of subjects — religion, language barriers, and the proper pronunciation of the word “Muslim.” Donald Trump even gets a few mentions.