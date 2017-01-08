David Blaine Claims He Almost Died When A Bullet-Catching Trick Went Wrong

Author Profile Picture
Trending Editor
01.08.17 2 Comments

ABC

Magic tricks don’t always go perfectly, and some fall apart so completely that the audience might not even be able to tell how it was supposed to work in the first place. But for David Blaine, catastrophe almost struck when a trick involving a real gun and bullet didn’t go as planned. Blaine isn’t generally someone whose tricks don’t work as they are supposed to — even when he can’t last the entire promised amount of time frozen in ice or living in a glass cube the feat is still impressive and something not everyone can do. This time though, the result was Blaine nearly dying when he accidentally shot himself in the throat.

The way Blaine’s “bullet catching” trick is supposed to work is that a rifle fires a gun at his face and and he catches it using a metal cup placed in his mouth. Apparently, as revealed during Saturday night’s Beyond Magic special, the mouthguard broke during one attempt and the bullet (and metal cup) ended up hitting Blaine in the back of the throat. As he tells it in the special, Blaine thought he was dead.

“Time just started to move really slow. When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat. I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead.”

As would most people if they were accidentally shot in the throat of course. But David Blaine isn’t most people and despite worry from the people around him (and promises to never help him with the trick again), he isn’t about to drop it from his act just yet. Hopefully that decision doesn’t mean another injury or worse down the road.

(via People)

TAGSdavid blaineMagic TricksMAGICIANS
Author Profile Picture
Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 28 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP