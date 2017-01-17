Who Would Ever Leave A Starring Role In Hamilton? This Guy.

01.16.17

Hamilton is going through yet another changing of the guard, as former Saturday Night Live cast member Taran Killam is set to step into the shoes of the show’s King George role on Tuesday. He will be the fifth King George since the show began just over two years ago, and the first person since King George III The Second (Jonathan Groff) to have a high off-Broadway profile before joining the show. Which might just come in handy since all of the show’s original cast have departed in recent months and despite continued aggressive buzz around the production, it could still use some star power to draw in anyone that isn’t yet completely obsessed with the soundtrack.

Killam follows in the footsteps of Brian D’Arcy James, Jonathan Groff, Andrew Rannells, and Rory O’Malley as the pompous and snarky King of England who watches his colonists slowly slip away from his rule. Each performer has brought a different set of quirks to the supporting part, and calculates the role to fit their strengths as much as possible. Killam’s past on SNL and in various bit roles on television and in film probably means he will playing up the goofier parts of King George’s appearance on stage.

You can watch the below video to see Killam’s “coronation” with Rory O’Malley for an initial sense of how Taran will go about embracing the part.

