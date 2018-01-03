The headlines and outrage-fueled tweets tell the story: Dave Chappelle joked about Louis C.K.’s accusers and the #MeToo movement in a tone-deaf display that weighed down his Bird Revelation Netflix special, one of two new specials released this past New Year’s Eve, after his latest transphobic jokes tainted his Equanimity special, released the same day. It’s enough to make you want to pass on these specials and maybe ponder whether it might be time to let go of Chappelle and the hope that he might have something important to say when he isn’t coming off like a sexist or a homophobe. That’s where I was when I first saw those headlines. But curiosity eventually won out and I watched both specials. And I’m sort of glad it did, even if I’m still befuddled and running out of patience with Chappelle.
There’s no missing context that might reframe Chappelle’s remarks. He didn’t tangle his thoughts on-the-fly. It’s not a kind of high-level satire that we’re missing or “just a joke.” The finished special sat with Chappelle for more than a month, went through an edit, and came out the other side with this shitty take intact and blanketed all over the thing.
Chappelle said what he wanted to and was comfortable presenting material that, plainly, feels as though it ignores the complex power dynamic at play between someone of C.K.’s stature and comedians just starting out. Material that pays no attention to how depleting it might be to assume that there is an infrastructure protecting someone like C.K. from repercussions. Another loud voice subtly and not-so-subtly diminishing the mountain of garbage women have to climb on the regular. Chappelle did this despite saying that he shouldn’t in the special. Which is odd, because, one assumes, Chappelle understands social media and the response to cultural insensitivities well enough to know that he should have listened to his own instincts (and the advice he offered in Equiminity) because this kind of cantankerous display will only make it harder for everything else in the special to land.
Maybe Chappelle weighed the prospective damage — the outrage on social media, among critics, and a segment of his fan base who were baffled by the bullying and the reductive approach — and simply shrugged and took the hit. It’s not hard to identify our collective outrage patterns or unheard of for someone to exploit them and our microscopic attention spans. Ask Donald Trump. And it’s not like Chappelle hasn’t performed controversy calculus before.
There’s that theory, and there’s also the theory that Chappelle felt like he had to charge sexual misconduct accusers with having a “brittle spirit” to minimize what they had experienced so that it might maximize his own ugly experiences in the Hollywood system. Elsewhere in the special, he clumsily tries to conflate with the #MeToo movement while also being incredibly vague about those experiences and his exodus from Hollywood when he walked away from Chappelle’s Show in 2005.
“Why?” is a captivating question when someone runs headlong into seemingly avoidable controversy. Chappelle’s words can be almost as fascinating and ripe for interpretation when he’s being counterintuitive (and maybe even a little self-destructive) as when he’s operating at the height of his powers, provoking deep thought on issues of race and American culture. Almost. And in The Bird Revelation, Chappelle gets there too, making this entire situation into a complex mess when it comes to trying to process it and determine whether there’s a net gain to giving a crap about what Dave Chappelle has to say anymore.
How many people are going to miss Chappelle’s weighty remarks on Colin Kaepernick and whistleblowers including how “every fucking person who takes a stand for someone else always gets beat down and we watch over and over again”? Or Chappelle’s calling for people to stand up and help fund these often sacrificial acts so more people will take that same path, even tying it to the whistleblowers in the #MeToo movement (like the ones he mocked) and the needed tear-down of the culture that protected Harvey Weinstein?
After everything Chappelle says about C.K.’s accusers, his pivot to remarks about how he wants women to win this fight and how it’s good that bad guys are scared feels disingenuous or, at least, confusing. Do those more supportive words still have worth? How about the ones where Chappelle talks about fear not making for a lasting peace before recalling apartheid and the need for “truth and reconciliation” and “a lot of imperfect allies”? It feels like an impossible question to answer definitively and one that’s highly subjective. But how we choose to filter the information and opinions that we hear and who we choose to put into a penalty box and how quickly we do so matters. It’s not that doing it is wrong or right. But we should consider the cost from time to time and what we’re missing out on when we make those choices.
And we’re not the only ones who should use some consideration when recognizing the reality of those choices and this moment. From his own words in The Bird Revelation, it’s obvious that Chappelle will bristle at the idea that people will ignore the whole of his special and his words because of these headlines and his controversial remarks about C.K.’s accusers. He believes comedians “have a responsibility to speak recklessly” so that future generations know what that sounds like while also experiencing the joys of being wrong. It’s a romantic view that has a lot of merit; debates shouldn’t be won because only one side is allowed to speak, after all. But reckless speech isn’t the same thing as punching down for laughs. And that’s what Chappelle often does to the detriment of these evolving conversations and his own reach as a cultural commentator.
Chappelle closes the above thought about speaking recklessly with a remark that seems to be born from the idea that he can preemptively answer his critics, saying he didn’t come there “to be right,” but that he came to “fuck around.” It’s understandable why he’d take that as his sword and shield. Those words, like the call for reckless speech, are an attempt at securing immunity from paying a cost for his continued penchant for committing culturally insensitive transgressions in the midst of the good and bold work he does when speaking on race issues.
But it’s bullshit. Whether Chappelle likes it or not, we’re looking for him to be right when he fucks around. And we’re looking for him to be better than he’s been. It’s that hope and his track record of being right that allows for him to stay relevant. But with every sexist, homophobic, or transphobic joke, that track record fades, as does the need to fight back the urge to dismiss him and throw the good out with the bad.
This is the same shit that South Park went through, where you can only brutally riff on something, so long as it's something they (the rabble) agree with.
I feel like this series of articles is one massive Uproxx troll. It starts off talking about "all the outrage-fueled tweets", but links to the original article that's been thoroughly shat on for having no tweets and essentially making this controversy look manufactured.
If you're not offended by what he said then that's your prerogative but maybe lead into the conversation with that and the reason's why. A spin around the web reveals that people were offended. It's not manufactured. And I think his words were offensive, which I lay out up there.
The Entertainment Weekly article linked to in the original Uproxx article makes no mention of specific palpable outrage nor does it take a stance against Chappelle's material about the Louis CK victims.
Again, if you all aren't offended by what he said, then make it about that. The "manufactured" argument is undone by a Google search. Read Zinoman's Times article or any of the others.
A spin around the web shows people are offended? I could show you a box of puppies and someone on the internet would be offended that they're in a box…you're still not making a point. Are you unfamiliar with Chappelle's brand of stand-up comedy? Or are you expecting him now to be "woke" like you? This is such a pointless article in that it doesn't support an argument that many people are upset, it simply details why YOU are upset. This is the same comedian that gave us a skit based on a blind black man that hated black people, and a music video parodying R. Kelly urinating on underage girls…but here you are shaking your fist because he made a joke about things you don't think we should laugh at…
But you're the dude who wrote the article. Just as a matter of constructive criticism, outrage and issues aside, a writer shouldn't expect his/her readers to go out and use Google to understand what the writer said, those sources should be in the article somehow – you mentioned Zinoman's Times article, that sounds like the perfect thing to link to from here as backing it up. Articles shouldn't come with homework; if you (or Roberts, I know he wrote the original article) make claims of "outrage-fueled tweets", I think it's on y'all to back it up.
Perhaps your sphere is unbroad or tiny. Not taking a shot. Again, I've seen and spoken with people who were utterly offended by what he said.
Did you assholes actually watch and listen to what he said. How about the joke about the time he had $20,000 in his backpack and going back to Brooklyn and that was the most scared he has even been, and that is how women feel every day. Stop being so fucking soft. Part of equality is everyone gets made fun of. You get the good and the bad. There is no malice in Chappelle's jokes and if you are offended like Chappelle said maybe your spirit is weak or again like he said stop fucking with him because it isn't for you. He said many times he doesn't have a problem with anyone, but come on you have to admit some shit is just funny…and it is!
He wasn't down playing the me too movement or saying they're all brittle. That's incredibly out of context for the special & the jokes.
1. he made fun of the girl on the phone with Louis while he was jerking off. As in….just hang up the fucking phone then. And he's right. Lumping her as part of the same MeToo movement where another woman is brave enough to discuss being raped is kind of crazy. It's like your friend explaining to you how he was robbed at gun point and beaten with the gun handle and you say "I know how you feel, someone once took my lighter at a party….so #MeToo"
2. He called the girl who Louis jerked off in front of brittle when she said it 'crushed her dream of being a comedian'. "If a guy jerking off in front of you will destroy your dream, perhaps it was never that much of a dream of yours." He then used this time to joke that thank God when the government was getting sex dirt on MLK, he didn't lose his dream. I don't necessarily agree she is brittle, but seems like it's more to make the MLK dream joke.
3. he acknowledged that he has no clue what it's like being a woman and only recently realized how scary it would be. "when I was 20 I was paid 20k in cash to do a show for some drug dealers. i walked home with 20k in cash in my bookbag going home to Brooklyn and i was terrified that all these people might want to hurt me because I have something they want. Then I thought "what if I had a pussy on me ALL the time".
I said to make it about why you don't think it was offensive so I'd be remiss if I didn't respond to someone doing that. But I went into why I think those things have made people uncomfortable in the article. TL;DR they're woefully simplified takes that ignore the power dynamic and the institutional issues that are clear when you look at some of the reporting about how the CK rumors were written off and how he was protected. And those are elements of this moment that people are trying to identify as big reasons why this kind of insane behavior carried on without a lot of these guys getting named or suffering consequences.
what reporting are you seeing that didn't come down hard on Louis?
What he did was wrong, and he's paying the price heavily for it. He went from one of the most famous and beloved comedians to a complete career halt overnight. His upcoming shows / movies have been cancelled. He's no longer producing shows he previously was. How else should he be punished?
