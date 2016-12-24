‘Star Wars’ Co-Star Mark Hamill And Many Others Share Their Prayers And Well Wishes For Carrie Fisher

12.24.16 1 hour ago

Lucasfilm / Twitter

The entertainment world was hit with a shock late on Friday when word spread that Hollywood great Carrie Fisher had a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles. Many feared that 2016 had taken another great name too soon, posting their fears to social media and hoping for the best throughout the evening. Many were breathing a slight sigh of releif after her brother Todd Fisher updated her condition, reporting that she was recovering in a Los Angeles hospital ICU and was at least in stable condition according to US Weekly:

“If everyone could just pray for her that would be good,” he told ET. “The doctors are doing their thing and we don’t want to bug them. We are waiting patiently…

“We don’t know. We hope for the best,” he said. “We certainly do not know her condition, that’s why she is in ICU. I’m sure everyone wants to speculate, but now is not the time for that.”

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSCARRIE FISHERKEVIN SMITHMARK HAMILLStar Warswilliam shatner

