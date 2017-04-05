The Food Network

UFC up and comer Paige VanZant’s reality television success continues as the women’s strawweight contender beat out three other athletes on The Food Network’s Chopped to win the Culinary Muscle portion of the Star Power Tournament. VanZant is a rising star in the UFC but is probably best known for her appearance on season 22 of Dancing With The Stars where she managed to tango her way into second place. And now her win on Chopped will send her on to the finals of the Star Power Tournament alongside three other celebrity chefs.

Paige beat out two Olympic athletes and a Super Bowl champion without much help when it came to decent food ingredients. In traditional Chopped style, there were a lot of odd items to work with in her basket: