Almost a year after her passing, Patton Oswalt finally found out what his late wife’s cause of death was and has shared it with the public. In April 2016, true crime writer and Oswalt’s wife of more than a decade Michelle McNamara laid down to try and get a good night’s rest after working long and crazy hours on her latest project. Sadly, she didn’t wake up the next morning and EMT’s pronounced her dead at the scene at the young age of 46.

At the time, they had no official word on what caused her sudden death although the comedian speculated at the time that the love of his life had passed away in her sleep due to some Xanax she had taken before napping. McNamara left behind a young daughter, Alice, as well as her husband.