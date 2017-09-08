Shane Torres Doesn’t Want To Be The Guy Fieri Comic

Getty Image

In early August, Food Network star Guy Fieri started trending. This wasn’t because the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games host had done anything in particular, but because of a nearly five-minute bit from comedian Shane Torres’s debut album, Established 1981. “This may be somewhat of a controversial opinion,” the Fort Worth, Texas native warns the audience, “but can someone please explain to me what the fuck Guy Fieri ever did to anyone?” From there, Torres deconstructs the otherwise hilarious hatred so many people have for the celebrity chef — while also adding a few jabs of his own.

“A Man Named Fieri Filled With Fury” is well worth the attention. Even so, it’s not the only thing Torres has to offer on his new album, which drops Friday, September 8th. The culmination of a stand-up career that started in Portland, Oregon with the likes of Ron Funches and made its way across the country to New York, Established 1981 is an hour rife with jokes and bereft of dead air. Torres chatted with Uproxx about the record and his comedic upbringing in Portland.

I’m always pleasantly surprised by just how big Portland’s comedy scene is, especially during the last decade.

Oh yeah, me too. The city is a pretty special place for me. Especially since I moved there from Texas. It was definitely an experience moving from a super conservative place to a very liberal place where everybody has a book in their bag, wherever you go. They’re solving all the world’s problems and they’re just talking about it. They’re not actually doing anything. That kind of stuff. Like, everybody’s got an answer but nobody’s actually gonna drop a load and get shit done. So it’s something like that.