A New Perspective On Spider-Man Leads This Week’s Best New Comics

Marvel

Spider-Man has always been a different hero because he isn’t pretending to be like us. He is us, worried about making rent, struggling to figure out dating, often powerless against problems far more vast than he (or she) can ever get a handle on. What makes Generations: Miles Morales, Spider-Man and Peter Parker, Spider-Man interesting (beyond the incredibly awkward title) is how this book contrasts Pete and Miles and how they deal with life’s curveballs.

The issue pays tribute to a classic story where Pete has to hunt down Doc Ock to find a rare medicine for Aunt May. But you don’t have to have read that story: Brian Michael Bendis and Ramon Perez fill in the gaps, telling the story from Miles’ perspective as he runs into a young Pete. There’s not a lot of action, but a lot happens, not least Miles learning just what his mentor puts himself through.

The Generations books have been, as a rule, about nostalgia. They’ve also been fun if, in some cases, a little cheesy. This, however, is a good reminder of why people love Spider-Man, and why the character remains so enduring.

Aftershock Comix

Fu is the world’s smartest boy, a master of every form of kung-fu, and the kind of guy who goes under the Arctic ice for three years to get over a girl. If that sounds ridiculous, just wait until James Dean shows up with an assault rifle. Jai Nitz and Wesley St. Claire run this book on sheer audacity, and it works. It helps that the tone is set early by Nitz, who packs the dialogue with ridiculous gags, and St. Claire, who keeps the visuals loose while not making it too cartoonish. It’s a witty start to a neo-pulp book.

Faith And The Future Force #3, Valiant

Jody Houser and Diego Bernard manage to affectionately parody company-wide team-ups and time travel stories at the same time with a funny story about how time loops. What makes it work, though, is the willingness of the story’s heroines to leave their egos out of it. When something doesn’t work, they don’t hit harder, they strategize smarter, which makes for a far more compelling story.

The American Way: Those Above And Those Below #3, DC Comics

John Ridley and Georges Jeanty make their story of American naïveté more complicated. Ridley’s story has always been pointed, but here it’s more about being caught in the middle; Amber Waves, the (literal) firebrand revolutionary and Ole Miss, the Southern belle whining about how divisive it is to point out there are different Americas, are two sides of the same coin. Both are dragging the country into what amounts to personal vendettas, but few are equipped to see it.

Master Kronos Vampire Hunter #1, Titan Comics

Dan Abnett and Tom Mandrake know horror inside, so handing them Hammer’s cult action-horror movie is nothing short of brilliant. And it pays off: Mandrake’s crisp lines and vivid caricature work perfectly sets the mood, and Abnett, clearly a fan of the movie, sets the purple tone carefully enough to make the book fun without feeling cheesy.