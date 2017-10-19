Uproxx 20: Josh Johnson Will Never Turn Off ‘Friday After Next’

Mindy Tucker

Josh Johnson has become a familiar face over the last few years thanks to appearances on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, his work on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and his recent appearance on Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. Johnson’s new album, I Like You, is available now. Johnson took a moment to answer our 20 questions.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

I don’t drink so I promptly ask for their best pineapple juice.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Conor Mcgregor the man is a savage and would make an incredible comic.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Been dying to watch Fight Club again.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pad Thai, doesn’t matter the meat, with Tom Kha and a bubble tea. Watermelon or avocado. I’m not picky and I’ve also thought about this a lot.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

All the normal soul-sucking distractions Facebook, Youtube, and Netflix. If mindlessly sitting in front of a screen were a religion we would all be worshipers.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

It’s a tie between Francis and the Lights “May I Have This Dance” and Childish Gambino’s “Redbone.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Let everything go. None of this matters. Don’t take anything personally. You’re here for such a short while in relation to how long people have been or will be on this planet so don’t waste any time with any attitude or emotion that doesn’t serve you. Love everyone as best as you can and trust they’re doing the same. It’s the advice I give myself every day. Also, I tell myself not to eat the fish on December 27th you’ll throw up later.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Fun date ideas in NYC.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs all day. Cats are jerks and if I wanted a jerk for a roommate I’d go to Craigslist.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

I saw Francis and the Lights with Chance the Rapper at Boston Calling.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

That Which You Are Seeking Is Causing You To Seek. I literally hate this phrase but “this book changed my life.”

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My mom had me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy all the way. I prefer rapid-fire jokes over a story arc but that’s just me.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Wake up, hopefully.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Friday After Next. It’s been on cable a lot over the years and I can’t help but think it’s one of the most underrated comedies of all time.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

None. I’m a combat sports fan. MMA, Boxing, Jiujitsu is all I watch.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My Grandmother made my first bowl of Gumbo when I was little I sat at the table in her dining room wishing I had a bigger stomach.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

The Dark Tower. There were only a couple other people there and we were all black so it was basically a discussion.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Catherine Zeta-Jones which by the way still is. So Mrs. Jones if you’re reading this I’ve been working out.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Popcorn.

PREVIOUSLY: Zach Gilford