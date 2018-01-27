‘The Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Is Voicing A Harry Potter Audiobook About Quidditch

#Harry Potter #The Walking Dead
01.27.18 2 hours ago

AMC

The time has come for one of the globe’s most dedicated zombie survivalists to face his greatest challenge yet: Wizard sports and how to play them.

It’s been revealed that Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln is stepping into Harry Potter territory as the audiobook narrator of the Kennilworthy Whisp’s guide Quidditch Throughout the Ages. (Well, it’s actually J.K. Rowling‘s guide, but Potter kayfabe is worth perserving.) Originally published in 2001, the book is exactly what it claims to be: A trip through the history of the formerly ficitional game and all its lovely wrinkles. A portion of the proceeds of the audiobook will go to worthy causes as well.

“The Wizarding world is one that I always wanted to get the chance to step into,” explained Lincoln in the accompanying statement. “What makes this project so special is not only that it allowed me opportunities to create something my kids love and enjoy, but it also supports great causes, like Comic Relief and Lumos.”

You’ll have to be patient if you want to drink in this Potter + Lincoln fusion. The audiobook doesn’t debut until March 15. That wait should give a nice buffer if Rowling would like to add a bunch of Carl!s to Quidditch Throughout the Ages.

Audible

(Via Nerdist)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter#The Walking Dead
TAGSANDREW LINCOLNHARRY POTTERQUIDDITCHThe Walking Dead

How Music Connects Us

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 1 day ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 3 days ago 8 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 5 days ago
Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

01.22.18 5 days ago 9 Comments
How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

01.22.18 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP