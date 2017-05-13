With honorary doctorate in hand, Will Ferrell keeps the laughs coming for USC grads in commencement speech. Story: https://t.co/um6dGAwond pic.twitter.com/CZh41kPhvr — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) May 13, 2017

Will Ferrell had the honor of giving the commencement speech to graduates at USC this year and he made the most of it by adding to the dogpile on United, dragging Trump University, and serenading the crowd with “I Will Always Love You.” It’s technically a Dolly Parton classic, but there’s likely no one out there that identifies the song with the country legend at this point. Whitney Houston owns the song for now, at least until Taylor Swift or Katy Perry record a new version with a Reggae beat to it.

While most of the speech featured the hallmarks of commencement speeches you’ve heard time and time again, the inclusion of the song at the end added a little oomph to the platitudes: