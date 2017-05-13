The Best SNL Presidential Impersonations

Will Ferrell Flaunted His Honorary Doctorate And Performed A Whitney Houston Classic In His USC Commencement Speech

05.13.17

Will Ferrell had the honor of giving the commencement speech to graduates at USC this year and he made the most of it by adding to the dogpile on United, dragging Trump University, and serenading the crowd with “I Will Always Love You.” It’s technically a Dolly Parton classic, but there’s likely no one out there that identifies the song with the country legend at this point. Whitney Houston owns the song for now, at least until Taylor Swift or Katy Perry record a new version with a Reggae beat to it.

While most of the speech featured the hallmarks of commencement speeches you’ve heard time and time again, the inclusion of the song at the end added a little oomph to the platitudes:

“I wasn’t extremely confident that I would succeed, and after moving back to L.A., I would sit down to a meal of spaghetti topped with mustard with only $20 in my checking account,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh well, I can always be a substitute schoolteacher.’ Yes, I was afraid — you are never not afraid. I am still afraid.”

