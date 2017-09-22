Frotcast 345: ‘The Accountant,’ With Dave Lozo

#Tomb Raider #Frotcast
Senior Editor
09.22.17

WB

“Fack me sideways, Chahlene, these numbahs ah facked.”

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

With Allison Mick stuck in traffic, we’ve got Dave Lozo joining Vince and Matt Lieb on the Frotcast this week, to discuss the Tomb Raider remake, JJ Abrams directing Star Wars again, Sean Spicer at the Emmys, Hillary Clinton’s terrible book, THE ACCOUNTANT, and Lawrence O’Donnel’s Bill O’Reilly’style freakout. And of course, we finish things off with a round of the Royalty Freestyle, with Matt improvising songs for Patreon donors Jon G and Dan L. Enjoy, and Frot on! Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast

#Content

6:52 – The Dave Lozo career arc

10:00 – A TOMB RAIDER remake! Sure, why not.

15:33 – JJ Abrams directing STAR WARS EPISODE IX

19:30 – Sean Spicer at the Emmys-gate

38:10 – Matt and Dave have terrible opinions about BABY DRIVER

40:09 – Hillary Clinton loves Goldfish crackers! So relatable.

47:30 – An important update about “Doughp”, San Francisco’s first hip hop themed cookie dough restaurant

1:12:52 – Lawrence O’Donnell freak out

Supplemental Material

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.


Around The Web

TOPICS#Tomb Raider#Frotcast
TAGSDAVE LOZOFROTCASTROYALTY FREESTYLESTAR WARS: EPISODE IXThe AccountantTOMB RAIDER

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 hours ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP