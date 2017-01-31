IMPA

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with, praise Jesus, a big batch of character posters for the Baywatch movie. These, despite dropping in the dead of winter, offer the promise of an impending boob, abs, and thigh gap-filled summer (I assume the time of release is the only justification for the snow in the poster, since the movie presumably takes place in Malibu). Gather round, kiddies! And warm your frozen fingers over the hearth of Kelly Rohrbach’s pubic mound (she’s the new CJ Parker). I don’t know that I’ve ever seen one of those front-zip swimsuits outside of a nudie magazine shoot, not that I’m complaining.