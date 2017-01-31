This Week In Movie Posters: Baywatch Promises Summer Will Come

Senior Editor
01.31.17 13 Comments
baywatch_ver2

IMPA

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with, praise Jesus, a big batch of character posters for the Baywatch movie. These, despite dropping in the dead of winter, offer the promise of an impending boob, abs, and thigh gap-filled summer (I assume the time of release is the only justification for the snow in the poster, since the movie presumably takes place in Malibu). Gather round, kiddies! And warm your frozen fingers over the hearth of Kelly Rohrbach’s pubic mound (she’s the new CJ Parker). I don’t know that I’ve ever seen one of those front-zip swimsuits outside of a nudie magazine shoot, not that I’m complaining.

TAGSALEXANDRA DADDARIOBaywatchPOSTERSTHIS WEEK IN POSTERS
Author Profile Picture
Vince Mancini is a writer, comedian, and podcaster. A graduate of Columbia’s non-fiction MFA program, his work has appeared on FilmDrunk, the UPROXX network, the Portland Mercury, the East Bay Express, and all over his mom’s refrigerator.

