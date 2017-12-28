The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

I have the same reaction every time I see someone post their yearly top 10 list. I click on it almost instantly, see the first few entries, and think to myself, “What an idiot,” then shake my head ruefully about all the ignorance in the world and continue on with my day. I imagine most people read them this way. Thus yearly top 10 lists are mostly an act of trading credibility for clicks. “You guys need a reason to curse me? Here ya go!”
Despite all this, our compulsion to make semi-arbitrary rankings is almost as strong as our compulsion to read and judge others based on them. Not making one feels like an act of cowardice. At some point, you just have to shut up and put your name on it, regardless of what reservations you may have. “But I didn’t see every single movie! Maybe I only liked that one thing because I was in a good mood! Art isn’t meant to be quantified!”
Sure, sure, sure, but also QUIT YOUR SNIVELING! It’s the holidays! The holidays aren’t a time for logic and careful reasoning! The holidays are a time to just shut up and do that thing because mom says so! Now is the time for lists! Rank your opinions and defend staunchly! Now pull out your knives and fight your dad!
Okay, all that being said, I have a quick note on methodology. You might notice that some movies on this list might be higher or lower than the original review I gave them. That’s because part of the methodology for a year-end list is that you have a bit of distance from the viewing. You base the rankings in part not on your initial reaction, but on how much the film stayed with you.
There are some films I loved on the way out of the theater that I haven’t thought about since (Dunkirk comes to mind). Others I was initially a little lukewarm on, I found myself thinking about a lot (Raw). Staying power is an important consideration. And that doesn’t necessarily mean I had to see a film more than once. I saw Eternal Sunshine once and it stayed with me for a full decade. Though I did see a few of these more than once. Some benefit from multiple viewings (Raw, Brigsby Bear, Ingrid Goes West), others don’t (The Post).
Another consideration is that an initial review is fundamentally different from a year-end list. The first time I watch something, I’m trying my best to see the film the filmmakers wanted me to see. In a review, a film gets a certain amount of credit just for fulfilling whatever the initial promise seems to be. Whereas by the end of the year I’m trying to evaluate that promise itself. Which means films that tried to do something interesting and maybe didn’t quite succeed rank higher in my mind than the ones that were perfectly successful at being a thing that the world didn’t need as much.
Okay, okay, enough unnecessary prefacing (wasn’t I the one who said quit sniveling? Jesus.).
10) Raw
In America, we like our metaphors overt, where any film with allegorical overtones with subtext that doesn’t come with a transparent one-to-one translation gets deemed “messy.” In Europe you’re allowed a little more ambiguity, more freedom to say “it’s kind of like….”
Rarely has a filmmaker so taken that ball and run with it like Julia DuCournau in Raw. Raw uses the uncontrollable taste for human flesh as a sort of ambiguous analog for coming of age and burgeoning sexuality. It’s strange and over the top and a little abstract.
In fact, the first time I saw it I didn’t fully “get” it. But I saw it again, and it got a little better, and moreover, I found myself thinking about it afterwards a lot more than I did other movies that I initially thought were “better” (Dunkirk, Guardians 2, Lemon, Good Time, The Big Sick, Downsizing, Okja, Wonderstruck, Atomic Blonde, A Ghost Story, Mudbound, Call Me By Your Name — just to name a few that only narrowly didn’t make this list). That’s probably partly because it’s so bizarre. Who knew European veterinary colleges were such dens of sexual intrigue and vice? But bizarre and unforgettable are worthwhile qualities. I think the most French thing that happened in Raw was when the protagonist’s doctor lit up a cigarette in the examination room to smoke while she delivered a heart-to-heart.
Raw is, essentially, a body horror movie about body horror. It shares much with Thelma, in that they both deal with young female protagonists trying to come to terms with their peculiar powers and both use the fantastic as a metaphor for coming of age and alienation. But where Thelma is tasteful and mannered and intellectual and a little cold (“Norwegian,” in other words), Raw is schlocky and visceral and kind of gross. Guess which I prefer.
9) War Machine
Why hasn’t War Machine shown up on more year-end lists? Too goofy? Bad title? Netflix movies don’t count? For my money it was the year’s most insightful war movie, not to mention one of the best feature adaptations of narrative non-fiction (far more successful than tin-eared, inexplicable cult darling Lost City of Z, for instance).
Brad Pitt plays “Glen,” a stand-in for General Stanley McChrystal in Michael Hastings’ The Operators. Pitt’s portrayal is a little slapstick, sort of a cross between Aldo Raine in Inglourious Basterds and Chad Feldhiemer in Burn After Reading (and yes, I wish they would’ve used McChrystal’s real name). But War Machine’s Three Stooges/Foghorn Leghorn qualities are just the sugar to make its incisive critique go down.
Maybe it’s inevitable that we prefer war movies about heroes, like Finest Hour or Their Finest, but War Machine was a seething critique disguised as a comedic romp. It depicts Pitt’s Glen McMahon as a kind of tech CEO general, a guy whose irrepressible utopianism blinded him to some of the costs of trying to implement his “big ideas.” Best of all, David Michod doesn’t portray him as a villain or an outlier, but simply as the kind of guy a dysfunctional system tends to reward. It’s easy to just write a fire-breathing villain, but Michod is no hack; he has too much empathy. That makes his critique structural, not just something you could shunt aside as a wild story — just the way Hastings’ book intended. The fact that he managed to do it in the context of a comedy is nothing short of extraordinary.
Lady Bird was the first movie I’ve seen in a theater in years, and I saw it because of your review. I want to see it again, but I cannot stress enough how much I love that movie. I was a bit hesitant just before I went in because I’ve never been 100% onboard with you before (which is reasonable), but I came out of it entirely sure that I got what you saw in it. I kept having to remind myself that it’s not that kind of movie because there are at least a dozen events where shitty movies would turn the event/conflict into a after-school special melodrama where said event was a life-changing milestone; but that didn’t happen because that never happens in real life.
There were so many things about this movie that resonated because they were directly relevant or easily empathetic. Maybe I just blocked it out, but I think the one that really hit me was when her teacher said that the way she wrote about Sacramento showed how much she loved it. It’s like the saying that the opposite of love isn’t hate, but indifference. It’s funny to me because I never cared that way about my hometown, or where I live now, but I felt that way about the city where I went to college as an undergrad and how it changed when I went back years later.
It’s interesting how very specific instances on screen seem to resonate infinitely more powerfully even if their correlation to the viewer’s experience is radically different because it’s not the instance itself that matters, but the truth and authenticity of the matter. I wish I didn’t hear Greta Gerwig’s Fresh Air interview (beyond the fact that Terry Gross has become terrible at her job and dragged the whole thing off topic and even made Gerwig cry when she brought up Woody Allen and #metoo) because I wouldn’t have known how it ended. That said, it still struck me and I would imagine that of a lot of the viewers at two points: when she gets the envelopes from colleges, since we have the benefit of knowing that a standard envelope from a college that you applied to is a rejection or at best news that you’re on the Wait List, but seeing her so excited because she didn’t know but then as it hit her, how heartbreaking it can be. I never got that excited being informed that I was on a wait list, but I’m an asshole. In contrast, though, the later scene when she has the mail and there’s one of those large envelopes – the good ones (actually, there are two, which piqued my interest) – but she doesn’t know right away what it is. We do.
It’s funny, though. People try to tell these stories and make these movies that are supposed to be so broad with the intent of being relatable to as many people as possible, but they end up being so abstract that nobody actually connects with them because they’re not allowing us to fill in that gap ourselves between the experience a character has and what we have experienced or thought. Instead it’s just “Hey, we all did something like this, didn’t we?” Yeah, sure, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ . I never went to a mass like she does after the party, but I almost did on several ocassions, and I can relate as to why she went there at that moment without having to be told why. You either get it or you don’t, and if you don’t, no explanation will resonate. It will probably make sense, depending on how well it’s explained and if the listener is amenable to that explanation. The important thing is that it happens to Lady Bird for a reason that is perfectly natural and understandable for the movie and the character and for something that goes back to the nun telling her that she writes about Sacramento with love even though she hates living there.
Hubert Selby, Jr. put it best:
[www.laweekly.com]
The one thing that made me cry, that has made me cry twice while writing this and why I couldn’t send it as an email earlier, is the very end when she thanks her mother. The benefit of being able to retell your story, and better yet, to fictionalize it, is that you get mulligans and you can say things that you never got to say in life. I don’t know if Gerwig did that when she was 18-19. I know that this entire movie is that statement writ large. So she has now.
For some reason this made me think about a lot of things. Bret would describe how porn has just reduced sex to a series of mechanical repetitions, and so it’s worth thinking about what make porn good in the same way we look at how scary a horror movie is makes it good. I don’t like thinking about it too much, but that’s because I do think about it too much (in that asking ‘Why?’ itself is a waste of time). Maybe it’s in part because what makes me climax tends to mean going back to text erotica, which was more risqué and rare than actually seeing tits growing up. But also because there’s more exposition (which is usually shit and worthless) and subtext that video almost entirely doesn’t give a shit about.
Because it’s so mechanical and indistinguishable, one criterion is if there’s anything memorable or noteworthy at all. I immediately thought of how there’s a great gif of August Ames (RIP) jiggling her breasts from one of the first videos she did, “I want to be a motherfucking porn star.” I just realized a few weeks ago that the title and scene is based on a skit at the beginning of a Snoop Dogg track from his first CD, Doggystyle, where the end has a first-grader saying, “I want to be a motherfucking hustla. Ya better ask somebody.” That is righteously hilarious to listen to 25 years later on its face, the context, and the nostalgia around it. And then on top of that, someone at Brazzers had a genius idea to make that skit into the story for a video where newcomer August Ames as a schoolgirl fucks her teacher, Kieran Lee. The actual video is unremarkable. I also hate Kieran Lee. But it’s four years old and that gif of her jiggling in a way that few if any porn stars ever have or will (it’s reminiscent of how Kate Upton’s boobs jiggle in her early career – 1) early is relative since she’s only been famous for about six years, 2) the bounce compilation video was posted to Filmdrunk on Feb. 15, 2012 and is probably in the top 5 or 10 all-time most popular articles, and yet I remember Vince being disappointed that he didn’t even have to do anything because he didn’t do anything to earn those clicks, which by extension is a statement the Internet has made on how it values his work). That gif will be around forever because it’s hypnotic and relatively unique and combines several variables into making it memetic and viral.
The most one can generally hope for is that porn videos are adequately filmed, with some studios being more conscious of that than others. And yet, I doubt most people care. The same can be said about any genre. I hate to think about it, but Joss Whedon crafted Avengers to have a lot of visceral moments on screen, and it bothers me that they’re more memorable than better action-adventure movies that I’ve seen, that I love even. It’s crafted well, combining the right musical cues, shot angle, etc. to just produce an emotional and psycho and physiological response. Just thinking about it now to describe the spinning shot of the team together in New York produced a physical sensation.
That fucking movie sucks.
I don’t get that goddamn reaction watching Heat or The Raid/The Raid 2 and Heat is my absolute favorite movie and has the best shootout ever put on film. Michael Bay does this in his movies, which is why he gets 100% test audience scores for fucking Transformers movies. What movies made me nearly yell out ‘Fuck yeah’ in a theater? The lobby shootout in The Matrix, Django killing everyone, and Optimus Prime stabbing another robot in the fucking face in the first Transformers movie. To be fair, I also came pretty close to doing that watching Get Out when he starts killing the family, which I think goes back to the whole point that assessing what makes something enjoyable, memorable, or good all requires hugely different criteria.
It seems very strange to limit oneself to focusing on just one of those gauges of success. I love that August Ames gif, but it will never get me off by itself. I’ll only remember that stupid video because I have recognized the inspiration and because it’s so absurd. It’s still below average to bad by every other indication. I don’t watch horror movies, so I can’t think of anything besides Get Out to measure its efficacy to meet different goals – terror, horror, subtext, etc. It’s pretty good as far as I can tell in achieving the goal of exhibiting each element.
It’s also funny that you guys shat on Ben for like that first Transformers movie because he was honest about enjoying the visceral experience and spectacle that Bay wanted to achieve. It’s not good, and I’ve never thought it was, but it’s enjoyable to watch sometimes – a Hell of a lot more enjoyable than most good movies, even good action movies. We can have all of them. The problem is only thinking there is one way to enjoy a movie.
Fuck. I need a life.
