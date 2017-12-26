The Best Of 2017 Frotcast

Vince Mancini

(old pic, but somewhat appropriate)

https://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/download/a2c88t/Best_of_2017_Frotcast.mp3 –

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

It’s here! After another year of the Frotcast in the books, listener Schnitzel Bob edited up a compilation of this year’s best bits from the Frotcast (or Schnitzel Bob’s favorites, anyway). It’s hard to say whether this is more of a greatest hits or a blooper reel. Or whether those things are different on the Frotcast. This has everything, from Royalty Freestyle songs to terrible accents to strange characters to celebrity stories and more terrible accents. Matt’s Alex Jones impression, Vince’s new butthole, it’s all here. As always, you can donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast. Frot on and Happy New Year from your Frot fam.

#Content

Intro music (Episode 320 – Jan 12, 2017)

2- Joseph-Joseph, the white black comedian. (Episode 320 – Jan 12, 2017)

3- Matt’s Benedict Cumberbatch (Episode 320 – Jan 12, 2017)

4- Confusing Chris Evans with Chris Hemsworth (Episode 323- February 23, 2017)

5- Aborted Song: “Anal Speculum” (Episode 332, May 12, 2017)

6- (12:15) – The Worst Podcast Ad In The World

7- SONG “Black Horse Running Through A Field” (Episode 320 – Jan 12, 2017)

8- Vince’s New Butthole (Episode 321- February 10, 2017)

9- Ben’s organs (RIP) (Episode 321- February 10, 2017)

10- (22:16) – Group impression of bass drops. (Episode 320 – Jan 12, 2017)

11- Braveheart With Irish accents (Episode 323- February 23, 2017)

12-Confusing Monsters Inc and Monsters Ball (Episode 323- February 23, 2017)

13- People misinterpreting idioms (Episode 323- February 23, 2017)

14- Foreign accent syndrome (Episode 326- March 23, 2017)

15- SONG (33:55) “Yayo Cops” (Episode 326- March 23, 2017)

16- Stinky actors (Episode 324- March 3, 2017)

17- Brendan imagines a WWII zoo movie (Episode 324- March 3, 2017)

18- Jojo at the Apollo (Episode 325- March 16, 2017)

19- SONG (42:37) “We’re Sailing to Boston to do an MFA” (Episode 326- March 23, 2017)

20- Twins dating the same guy (Episode 325- March 16, 2017)

21- SONG “Everything is a twist in this life.” (Episode 334, May 25, 2017)

22- Justin has a Tommy Lee Jones story (Episode 325- March 16, 2017)

23- Another story about Tommy Lee Jones (Episode 329- April 14, 2017)

24- FMK- 90s hits as joke songs (Episode 327- March 30, 2017)

25- SONG “Antisemites in Rome” (Episode 326- March 16, 2017)

26- Matt’s Alex Jones (Episode 326- March 23, 2017)

27- Vince witnesses a fight (Episode 329- April 14, 2017)

28- The Silicon Valley Papa Roach joke (Episode 331- April 27, 2017)

29- SONG Dido singing, (Frotcast 347- October 13, 2017)

30- The Joey Avery Manifesto (Episode 328- April 7, 2017)

31- Describing Steve Bannon (Episode 328- April 7, 2017)

32- El Chapo (Episode 331- April 27, 2017)

33- Roger Ebert jokes (Episode 332, May 12, 2017)

34- Matt talks about his summer camp bully (Episode 334, May 25, 2017)

35- Vince’s friend missed work (Episode 334, May 25, 2017)

36- Brendan plays flag football (Episode 334, May 25, 2017)

37- Imagining Celebrity Penises (Episode 335, June 8, 2017)

38- Expanded universe (Episode 335, June 8, 2017)

39- Assassinated presidents (Episode 334, May 25, 2017)

40- SONG (1:25:46) “Corpse friend” (Episode 337, June 22, 2017)

41- A friend’s high school experiment avoiding masturbation (Episode 335, June 8, 2017)

42- Joey shows up drunk (Episode 336, June 16, 2017)

43- Dunking (Episode 336, June 16, 2017).

44- Tales From NPR, Extreme Vocal Fry Edition (Episode 336, June 16, 2017).

45- A Send-off song for the Mooch (Frotcast 340- August 3, 2017)

46- A Brief Visit from Fake Bret (Episode 337, June 22, 2017)

47- Halpern’s story about Brendan Fraser (Episode 337, June 22, 2017)

48- More Irish accents (Frotcast 338- July 13, 2017)

49- Yet more Irish accents (Frotcast 340- August 3, 2017)

50- Crazy Cajun Joe (Frotcast 341-August 10, 2017)

51- SONGS “John G. raped and murdered my wife (The Memento Song)” (Frotcast 345- September 22, 2017)

52- Vince snaps at Steve (Frotcast 343- Sept 1, 2017)

53- Chapstick Robot (Frotcast 344- Sept 14, 2017)

54- Matt’s advice on quitting a job (Frotcast 346- October 5, 2017)

55- Matt feels bad for Osama Bin Laden (Frotcast 349- November 2, 2017)

56- SONGS “An ode to Joey Pants” (Frotcast 345- September 22, 2017)

57- Dumb California accents (Frotcast 350- November 10, 2017)

58- Signoff (Frotcast 349- November 2, 2017)

59- Signoff part II (Episode 336, June 16, 2017).

60- SONG “Veiny” (Episode 326- March 23, 2017)

61-SONG Banana Party (Episode 332, May 12, 2017)

62- SONG “At the zoo” (Episode 337, June 22, 2017)

63- SONG “Trash mountain” (Episode 320 – Jan 12, 2017)

64- SONG “It’s Raining Men” (Episode 321- February 10, 2017)

65- SONG “House Mouse” (Episode 321- February 10, 2017)

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.



