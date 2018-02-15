Before the advent of the expanded universe, I tended to judge superhero movies by their villain. This wasn’t something I did consciously. At some point, I just started to notice that my favorites tended to be the ones with the best villains — Spider-Man 2 with Dr. Octopus, Iron Man 3 with The Mandarin.
Now that I’m aware of it, it makes some sense. Heroes generally have to save the world, a motivation that’s pretty straightforward. It’s usually explained (where it even requires explaining) as some form of duty, protecting loved ones, a promise to a dead relative, or basic self-preservation. Hey, man, don’t destroy the Earth, my girlfriend lives here! Villains, meanwhile, generally have to try to kill the hero and/or his loved ones and/or destroy the world (and more often lately, the entire universe, or the very fabric of reality). Ridiculously inflated stakes aside, the villain’s impulse is generally less obvious, so unpacking it tends to take a little more explaining, and has the potential to go to more interesting places.
That is, sometimes. The expanded universe, which seems to be a way to cram in as many potentially toy-selling heroes into the same movie for maximum brand synergy (grr, tentpoles!), doesn’t leave much narrative space for a villain. Suicide Squad, more interesting as a failure than most of these movies are as a success, came close to taking this phenomenon to its logical conclusion, where the movie is just a sizzle reel of character introductions with no conflict. (After about 45 minutes of this, Suicide Squad caved and just became a regular superhero movie on fast forward.)
Marvel pioneered the algorithm for the expanded universe and has, more lately, just given us teams of charismatic, one-liner-spitting heroes battling… well, usually some immensely powerful blue or purple guy who wants to destroy the universe for some ill-defined reason. Maybe he just likes the dark, who cares f*ck you. This feels very American, by the way, to spend billions developing all this defensive firepower without bothering to worry about what it’s meant to defend against. We’ve been living in the asymmetrical warfare era of superhero movies!
Often this villain is assisted by a cabal of functionaries in black suits, and if white guys in smart suits driving black SUVs that flip onto their rooves at some point were ever added value in a superhero movie, they’ve long since ceased to be. Even in Thor: Ragnarok, which took the clever step of hiring a talented director with a fresh perspective — Taika Waititi — and was more or less as funny as any Marvel movie could be within the prefab skeleton of the plot proscribed by the expanded universe algorithm, it still had the heroes fighting a lame purple guy at the end. It co-opted the Waititi touch to make you root for the algorithm, basically.
For Black Panther, Marvel hired Ryan Coogler to direct, another inspired choice. You figure a guy who could breathe fresh air into a billionth Rocky movie of all things could make magic out of anything. Still, studios love putting a new hat on the same Malibu Stacy doll and awarding themselves a lifetime wokeness award for it. It was hard not to assume they’d use Coogler’s good name and the concept of a beloved black superhero to do the same with Black Panther. After all, this is the same company that only realized that a partnership with Northrup Grumman (which would’ve given Marvel a connection to the actual military-industrial complex) was a bad idea after people complained about it on Twitter. And just making Black Panther in the first place would’ve been enough of an incremental step forward to inoculate them from criticism. Why bother making it good?
At first Black Panther seems like the same ol’ superhero origin story, albeit dressed up with inspired production design and some of the most exciting new faces in Hollywood — Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke (not to mention the classics like Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and Sterling K. Brown). It sets up Andy Serkis’ character (Ulysses Klaue — pronounced “Claw”) as the villain, a wild-eyed South African with a tribal back tat, who’s at least an interesting twist on the white-guys-in-black-SUVs trope (even if Klaue does spend a lot of time driving around with white guys in black SUVs). In fact, it’s probably my favorite Andy Serkis performance (this coming from someone who thinks sullen, one-note, painfully earnest Caesar is far and away the worst part of the Planet of the Apes movies). So far, the film is still basically the same Marvel framework, dressed up nicely. But you suspect Joe Robert Cole’s script is saving something more. And boy is it.
The idea of opening up Wakanda to the world vs. keeping it closed has been a recurring theme in the comics for decades, and it always ended up with Wakanda and T’Challa being waary about sharing with the world because the world – and specifically the white world – always seems to take their gifts and do the worst thing possible with them. They have a cure for cancer – Well, no one in the U.S. is going to just give that away; is that a joke? Vibranium is the strongest, most resilient metal in the world – Fuck it, let’s make weapons out of it (To be fair, Wakanda does this). Then there’s also the arguments that’s been used to reject them – clean energy means coal mines and the Middle East go under, and then what? Fully automated luxury space communism means no one will do anything or have any motivation without jobs or have to earn their humanity.
Anyway, I’m most fascinated to see T’Challa interact with Bilbo. What can a guy from the CIA say to a man like T’Challa? That, yes, if they weren’t so advanced that the CIA would’ve used Wakanda as a proxy battlefield during the Cold War like we did the rest of Africa? That if whites had been able to invade Wakanda, it would’ve been strip-mined bare by colonists like central Africa?
The unspoken idea that I am fascinated to see answered is “How does Disney make a movie where white people are and have always been the enemy that the protagonist and his predecessors have had to hold at bay? His father started to open up the country and white men killed their diplomats and then killed him in Civil War. There is nothing that Wakanda has ever needed or wanted from white people, and every reason to fear and distrust them. But at the same time, they can save everyone. They can save their neighbors, and if they can do that, they can save the rest of the world. Does this world really deserve to be saved, though?
It’s kind of like how the U.S. is becoming browner, and by 2050 non-Hispanic white people won’t be the majority for the first time in history; but for all the #whitegenocide fearmongering, what those claims tend to do is create a fear in white people that what they have and are doing to minorities will be visited upon them when they are the minority. Why is it that they are going to get to be the minority in a country that won’t enslave them like the U.S. and Europeans did to Africans, Indians, certain Asians (de facto)? Why do they deserve to become a minority that won’t endure a White Jim Crow when they inflicted it upon others for so long? Where’s the justice in that? Where’s the justice in their successor demographics already being inculcated to the idea that oppression of minorities is wrong only when they become minorities? But to be fair, this question has always existed throughout the history of conquest and assimilation and social transitions. Race is a social construct, and so it’s good that we no longer use it to discriminate, but our ancestors didn’t get that luxury. At some point, we aren’t going to get justice for slavery or indigenous genocide just like at some point the Serbs and Albanians will have to come to accept that they can’t keep re-litigating a 13th century battle without wiping each other out.
I don’t know where this is going. I just think it’s cool that this is the first movie since Coming to America where the protagonists are black Africans who are unafraid and unconcerned with the shit heaped on blacks and Africans IRL, and where they can just do what they want and be model philosopher-warrior-kings who have never been subjected to white supremacy, to colonialism, to chattel slavery. So they can just act and act without fear; and that is unprecedented because IRL any black or African or black African who is unafraid has been disabused of that notion if not eliminated for their uppitiness. T’Challa is finally a character who can give white supremacy the finger and get away with it, and that is a novelty in 2018 worth exploring.
