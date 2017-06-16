Frotcast 336: The Worst Takes Of The Week, ‘Book Of Henry’

Getty/Focus Features/Viceland

This week on the Frotcast, we break down Colin Trevorrow’s Book of Henry (the worst film of the year?), the week’s worst takes (both Cosby and Kevin Durant-based), and Uber’s disastrous board meeting. Panel includes Vince Mancini, Matt Lieb, Brendan, and fresh from the Giants game, Joey Avery.

3:00 – Uber’s awesome press conference

16:15 – Is ‘Book of Henry’ the worst movie of the year? And how much of the plot can Brendan predict without having seen it?

40:00 – The Worst Takes Of The Week

1:25:00 – Emails

