Frotcast 336: The Worst Takes Of The Week, ‘Book Of Henry’

06.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty/Focus Features/Viceland

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

This week on the Frotcast, we break down Colin Trevorrow’s Book of Henry (the worst film of the year?), the week’s worst takes (both Cosby and Kevin Durant-based), and Uber’s disastrous board meeting. Panel includes Vince Mancini, Matt Lieb, Brendan, and fresh from the Giants game, Joey Avery.

#Content

3:00 – Uber’s awesome press conference

16:15 – Is ‘Book of Henry’ the worst movie of the year? And how much of the plot can Brendan predict without having seen it?

40:00 – The Worst Takes Of The Week

1:25:00 – Emails

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.


