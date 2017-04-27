Well Go

Buster’s Mal Heart premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival where this review was written.

There are generally two kinds of weird movies you see at film festivals. Movies that dare to be weird, where weirdness is the selling point, the theme of the jacket copy — and movies that are simply allowed to be weird, movies that never really set out to be subversive, but whose inspiration caused a chain reaction that couldn’t be contained within familiar patterns. Buster’s Mal Heart, from writer/director Sarah Adina Smith, is of the second type. It’s this oddball little riff on an unhappy guy living in a mountain town, a Napoleon Dynamite-meets-Take Shelter kind of a thing where you never quite know what’s real, but it has such a low-key, absurdist sense of humor that you don’t entirely care. Films about apocalyptic thinking are rarely this funny.

It doesn’t end with some big crescendo that explains what it was on about the whole time, and non-literal storytelling tends to be more subjective. Which is why I doubt you’ll see rave reviews or growing buzz for Buster’s, which is simply too “off” to be appealing to a broad audience. But it mostly left me with my head tilted sideways like a German shepherd, slightly confused, but paradoxically satisfied.

Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek plays Buster, a mysterious mountain man locally famous for riding out winters in other people’s cabins, a mostly-tolerated menace who generally leaves the places clean, though he likes to turn their pictures upside down and occasionally sh*ts in pots (a “squatter” in every sense of it). In one cabin, he leaves a big drawing of cosmic event on a window.

“It’s sort of like an onion,” Deputy Winston (Toby Huss) describes the drawing. “But with… an asshole at each end. An onion with two assholes.”

Buster’s Mal Heart cuts back and forth between Malek’s life as Buster, the stove-shitting asshole artist who raids cabin pantries like a bug-eyed Yogi Bear, and Buster’s previous life as Jonah, a front-desk clerk at a lonely hotel trying to balance graveyard shifts and living with his wife (Kate Lyn Shield) and child in his disapproving mother-in-law’s house. Lin Shaye plays the mother-in-law, and I desperately wish she’d branch out a little with her characters. I hate when I see a character actor and the casting tells me everything I need to know about the character. “Oh, you know that guy who always plays an effeminate villain? Yeah, he’s in this. Plays an effeminate villain.”