Frotcast 339: Stinker Lets Loose, Comic-Con

#Frotcast #Game of Thrones
Senior Editor
07.25.17

HBO

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

Do you remember the good ol’ boy movies of the 1970s? The ones that celebrated a guy, who maybe wasn’t particularly handsome, or smart, or heroic, but he loved hot cars, had a sweet mustache, and was always up for a good time, and inexplicably surrounded by willing women? Well Mike Sacks remembers those movies, which is why he wrote Stinker Lets Loose, the novelization of a “lost” 1976 CB radio classic about a cross-country trucker sent to deliver a shipment of Coors to the president — accompanied by his overweight buddy and a female chimp in heat. We talk to Mike about his book, discuss Game of Thrones, and get the scoop on Comic-Con from Matt Lieb (of ‘The Star Wars Show!’), who just got back from there.

#Content

3:20 – Is Game of Thrones jumping the shark if I’ll keep watching it no matter how much I complain?

13:52 – We talk to Mike Sacks, author of ‘Stinker Lets Loose,’ the novelization of a non-existent 70s CB radio adventure comedy.

22:35 – Actual excerpt from the ‘Stinker Lets Loose’ audiobook

41:35 – Matt Lieb tells us all about his Comic-Con experience.

1:06:27 – Listener emails. We talk Chester from Linkin Park and celebrity death in general.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.


 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast#Game of Thrones
TAGSCOMIC-CON 2017FROTCASTgame of thronesMIKE SACKSSTINKER LETS LOOSE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 22 hours ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP