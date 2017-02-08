Oculus Story Studio

I was an Oculus virgin. Well, almost. A few years back at the AVNs I had a gander at what the future of porn might look like, or so its promoters said. Basically, you could watch people have sex in a 3D environment, where one thing was happening in one part of the house and another thing was happening in another. Only it wasn’t actually real couples, but 3D animated people — that uncanny valley kind with glassy eyes and condom-smooth skin. All of which sort of rendered the whole experience sort of pointless, unless you’re really into anime porn. I digress. In any case, more recent experience suggests the technology has progressed.

At the other end of the spectrum is “Dear Angelica,” an Oculus animated film –written and directed by Saschka Unseld — that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival (where I was able to watch it). Unseld came from Pixar, where he started as a layout artist on Toy Story 3 and Cars 2 and eventually directed his own short, “The Blue Umbrella,” which played before Monsters University in 2013.

Every technology goes through a period where it seems to be trying to mimic other forms of media, or determine what it does best, before finding its own niche. I’m not sure Oculus has 100% found that niche, but “Dear Angelica” certainly seems like a further evolution. The stroke of genius in the film, which features voice work by Mae Whitman and Geena Davis in a story about a daughter paying tribute to her dying, filmmaker mother, is that rather than attempt to be a more representative depiction of reality, it’s deconstructionist. Rather than attempt to be seamless, it does the opposite, turning its own construction into an element of the narrative. It uses Oculus’ immersive capabilities to put you inside not a finished world, but rather a world as it’s being created. That turns out to be much more exciting.

Oculus Story Studio

The result is this sort of time-lapse animatic that feels simultaneously cutting edge and old fashioned. The style suits the narrative, which is a story about creating worlds of imagination, but also feels like a demo reel designed to show off the possibilities of the format.