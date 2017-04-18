The Fate Of The Furious is basically the action movie equivalent of your dad catching you smoking a cigarette and making you finish the entire carton. I left the theater confused, drained, nauseous; feeling sick and queasy from something I thought I’d wanted, as if I’d just beer-bonged an entire package of Skittles. You win, dad, I regret everything.
Yes, the gang has come a long way since the days of stealing DVDs and “bullsh*t, asshole, no one likes the tuna here.” In this latest installment, the gang 1) outruns a nuclear submarine 2) which is being controlled remotely by a sexy hacker 3) over the arctic ice 4) while driving Lamborghinis. At one point, Tyrese snaps off the Lamborghini door and uses it as a bullet shield while single handedly taking out three Russian separatist soldiers with a pistol. Tyrese! And he’s supposed to be the buffoon of the group! (In the movie and in real life).
Which is to say, The Fate of the Furious is nothing if not boldly stupid, and before now I’d thought bold stupidity was the best thing about this franchise. It was never a question of abandoning its roots, because, as noted above, Fast‘s roots weren’t good. Michelle Rodriguez catching Paul Walker as he’s falling off a cliff by hooking him with her car’s spoiler as she drifts it by the cliff’s edge in Fast 7, that was good. Vin Diesel jumping a car from one skyscraper to another skyscraper, that was good. Virtually every scene in F8 is even more creatively preposterous than my favorite parts of 7 Fast 7 Furious, but somehow it’s less fun now. F8 took everything I thought I liked about this franchise and bludgeoned me with it for two and a half hours.
Ruh roh, looks like someone is looking to fuck up the Tomatometer.
My eight year old nephew urges you to reconsider this review, Vince.
Also known as the T-Meter. A less frequently used variant of the E-Meter which relies solely on empty diced tomato cans to detect changes in electrical resistance.
Did Brian “Dwaynger ‘The Rock’ Johnson Guerrero” Grubb call Vince Diesel a candy-ass at the Uproxx holiday party and this is payback?
And replacing Paul Walker with Scott Eastwood was in poor taste, right? How badly do we need a super handsome, bland white guy on the team? But, in true F&F fashion, they went and found a more-handsome, shittier actor for the part. I appreciated that, at least.
Here’s my Hot Take: The new xXx was better than this.
Yeah, this make sense. We all (??) wanted this but eh. Kind of like buffets in Las Vegas sometimes it’s better not to go to the one that offers more and more and more of everything.
Unfortunately it seems the trailer deceived us into thinking this franchise would finally give us what we’ve been waiting for, DGI (Dom Going Insane).