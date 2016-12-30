The FilmDrunk Frotcast Best Of 2016 Episode

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).
Now you can also listen on Soundcloud or Stitcher.
Well, well, well, another year of Frotcasting has come to a close, and what a year it was. After all, this was the year that Splitsider called us “regularly the grossest, least politically correct bunch of dudes on the internet that you’d still feel totally comfortable hanging out with,” and also “consistently one of the most feminist groups of disgusting dudes on the internet.”
Hey, we’ll take it. For the second year in a row, we were also named one of Podbean’s Top 10 Comedy podcasts of the year. Our show’s ostensibly about movies, but as the best-of compilation will prove, the best parts tend towards the undefinable. Hopefully, it’s funny.
And listen up! The listener/commenter known as Token, who edits these, and does a wonderful job of it, says this might be his last one. Which means that it might be the last one of these. If you want to throw him a few bucks to convince him to stick around, or to just say thanks for putting together almost three hours of pure #CONTENT, he has a donation link at paypal.me/TokenAudio.
As he wrote:
Well, here it is. This thing is almost three hours long and is easily missing 20 more minutes worth of stuff that I wanted to add.
Let Matt Lieb know that of everything I listened to this year, the singular most entertaining one to me was a royalty free song I’ve lovingly titled “Rock Dat Dick”. It’s located at 2 hours and 21 minutes of the podcast, was the last thing I put in the edit before going to sleep yesterday, and was responsible for me giggling myself awake.
The #Content
3:21 “Real F*ckin’ Nice” – Justin Halpern’s tale of infidelity and Papa Roach (ep 285)
8:43 El Chapo (276)
16:05 Rad Tad The Dog-faced Bartender (283)
20:55 Royalty Freestyle Intro
23:29 Crystal Corner (293)
34:36 Matt Lieb leaves a Trail (289)
42:50 Did I F*ck a Furniture? (290)
47:51 For many years there were no good spoofs… (302)
52:45 Jefferson from Marin/Matt Lieb’s Dad (280)
1:04:46 Circumcision and Pussy Worms (283)
1:15:30 Joe Sinclitico in Westworld (311)
1:17:32 Robo F*cked (287)
1:32:50 Activated Cashews (306)
1:40:15 Donald Trump (282/286)
2:02:48 Take her to the Peach Tree Dance (296)
2:07:15 Bread Pie (276)
2:15:15 More Cystal Corner (299)
2:21:47 Matt’s Anti-Semitic Date (309)
2:43:12 Outro
The Guests:
Justin Halpern
Drew Magary
Jane Harrison
Joey Avery
Jeff Bayer
Allison Mick
Kaseem Bentley
Joe Sinclitico
Francesca Fiorentini
Laremy Legel
DONATE on Patreon at Patreon.com/frotcast.
EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.
SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.
Token is a goddamn hero.
I’m really looking forward to this, but also it’s gonna’ make me miss Bret.
Aw, now I miss Bret.
I also forgot about RAD TAD and I’m real excited for that part.
Bret even blocked his twitter account. I hope he’s alright
Time for Vince’s favourite thing: people describing pointless dreams.
I recently dreamed I was jogging in New York when I ran into Bret and Brendan on their way to some business meeting. I recognized their voices, so I approached them. Brendan was friendly and genial, Bret was horrified and deeply uncomfortable, which seemed about right.
@Schnitzel Bob – I don’t picture Bret as a person so much as a thin, shadowy outline of a person, with a vaguely humanoid face.
I’m incredibly delighted that the Royalty Freestyle that Matt did for me opened the best of episode. Happy New Year you degenerates!
Forgot to post last week, but this is an even better spot to do it: There is no greater joy than hearing Matt Lieb serenade you out of nowhere while you’re stuck on the longest drive from hell during a holiday weekend. It was almost like that scene from BASEketball (I think I mention that movie once a week in these comments now, because BASEketball is life). Maybe one of the most life affirming moments of my life.
[www.youtube.com]
And the fact that Matt almost broke the rule about the royalty free part by singing “Big Wheel Keep On Turning” made it even more special.
I urge you all to get on the Patreon train and donate $10 a month. It might take 5 months to get to you, but my God is it a treat. Please take out all your money and make it rain on our dear Frotters. Here’s an idea: maybe if we hit a certain high mark, we can all get a video/Facebook live Frotcast straight from Vince’s jack-off couch? That’d be kickass.
P.S. I look forward to the Best Of Frotcast more than any podcast of the year, but haven’t had a chance to check it out yet. I just wanted to ask, is Cave Baby on here? Because I don’t see it listed in the table of contents above.
Of course Cave Baby is on there.
Cave Baby makes me so happy.
@Mixhail I second the Frot-iscope idea. And BASEketball being life.
@Mixhail- I’ve been waiting for you to comment to give you props from last week. What’s it like being internet famous? Like, can you still go to the grocery store and stuff or are people constantly hounding you?
@TokenBlackGuy thanks dude!!! Like pimpin, I know these compilation cuts ain’t easy.
Cause I’ve been working on an All Burnsy Cut and I can’t get two mins of heaven without Vince stepping all over it with his “jokes”.
So I decided to just bug Burnsy’s house. Now I get all Burnsy, all the time – no editing needed!
Audio edit anyway… I got to fix the vid feed, the lens gets fogged up when he showers.