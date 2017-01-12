Frotcast 320: La La Land, Meryl Streep, And Lacrosse Names, With Jane Harrison

Lionsgate/Vince Mancini

I call this Photoshop “La La Lieb”

The Frotcast rings in 2017 with a spirited breakdown of Donald Trump and urine-gate, Meryl Streep’s sports-dissing Golden Globe speech, Dan Nainan the 52-year-old millennial comedian, the year’s best lacrosse names, La La Land, and of course, the Royalty Freestyle. Comedian Jane Harrison guests, joining Matt Lieb from Viceland/AJ+/The Star Wars Show, FilmDrunk’s Vince Mancini (me!), and Frotcast co-star Brendan. Laugh hard, Frot on.

This Week’s #Content

Intro – The unavoidable jokes about Donald Trump and urine-gate.

7:54 – Jane takes ecstasy. “Did you guys know bass drops are fun?”

11:30 – The 2017 all-name team names all the best lacrosse teams, one of our favorite times of the year.

20:15 – The year’s first character, “Joseph Joseph,” the white black comedian with a catchphrase.

39:15 – Breaking down Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe speech (or ripping on it, mostly)

48:10 – The Hollywood Reporter’s awesomely painful interview with Jerry Lewis

1:17:20 – La La Land, awards season, and the La La Land backlash.

1:00:00 – A lengthy digression into Dan Nainan

1:40:00 – The Royalty Freestyle begins with “Trash Baby”

1:45:00 – A Royalty Freestyle for Rich M, “Black Horse Running Through A Field”

1:49:00 – Royalty Freestyle for Ryan T, “Belltower”

