Frotcast 320: La La Land, Meryl Streep, And Lacrosse Names, With Jane Harrison

Author Profile Picture
Editor
01.12.17 2 Comments
la-la-lieb

Lionsgate/Vince Mancini

I call this Photoshop “La La Lieb”

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

Now you can also listen on Soundcloud or Stitcher.

The Frotcast rings in 2017 with a spirited breakdown of Donald Trump and urine-gate, Meryl Streep’s sports-dissing Golden Globe speech, Dan Nainan the 52-year-old millennial comedian, the year’s best lacrosse names, La La Land, and of course, the Royalty Freestyle. Comedian Jane Harrison guests, joining Matt Lieb from Viceland/AJ+/The Star Wars Show, FilmDrunk’s Vince Mancini (me!), and Frotcast co-star Brendan. Laugh hard, Frot on.

This Week’s #Content

Intro – The unavoidable jokes about Donald Trump and urine-gate.
7:54 – Jane takes ecstasy. “Did you guys know bass drops are fun?”
11:30 – The 2017 all-name team names all the best lacrosse teams, one of our favorite times of the year.
20:15 – The year’s first character, “Joseph Joseph,” the white black comedian with a catchphrase.
39:15 – Breaking down Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe speech (or ripping on it, mostly)
48:10 – The Hollywood Reporter’s awesomely painful interview with Jerry Lewis
1:17:20 – La La Land, awards season, and the La La Land backlash.
1:00:00 – A lengthy digression into Dan Nainan
1:40:00 – The Royalty Freestyle begins with “Trash Baby”
1:45:00 – A Royalty Freestyle for Rich M, “Black Horse Running Through A Field”
1:49:00 – Royalty Freestyle for Ryan T, “Belltower”

DONATE on Patreon at Patreon.com/frotcast. It helps us keep the Frot ad-free. For just $10, Matt Lieb will sing you your very own Royalty Freestyle on the topic of your choosing.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

ENGAGE with our #Brand

Matt Lieb on Twitter
FilmDrunk on Twitter and FacebookJane Harrison on Twitter

TAGSFROTCASTLA LA LANDLACROSSE NAMESmeryl streep
Author Profile Picture
Vince Mancini is a writer, comedian, and podcaster. A graduate of Columbia’s non-fiction MFA program, his work has appeared on FilmDrunk, the UPROXX network, the Portland Mercury, the East Bay Express, and all over his mom’s refrigerator.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 7 hours ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 8 hours ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP