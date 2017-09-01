Frotcast 343: The Unified Theory Of Taylor Swift

Vevo/YouTube

This week on the Frotcast, Justin Halpern joins for a quick story about his friend farting in Anne C0ulter’s drink one time. Then comedians Joey Avery and Allison Mick join Vince Mancini in the studio, to interview Steve Bramucci about dragging Vince to Oregon Eclipse Festival/Symbiosis/Burning Man lite, as well as his new book, Danger Gang and the Pirates of Borneo, and the time he hitchhiked through Australia and almost got murdered by a drug dealer during a shark dive. Then, official Frotcast Taylor Swift correspondent Allison gives us her unified theory of Taylor Swift. Donate at Patreon dot com slash Frotcast.

#Content

00:00 – Justin Halpern’s story about his friend farting in Anne C0ulter’s drink

9:30 – MOVIE NEWS! The all-female Lord of the Flies remake, Ed Skrein dropping out of Hellboy because of white washing

20:00 – Uproxx Life editor and author of Danger Gang and the Pirates of Borneo Steve Bramucci joins us

34:28 – Steve’s story about thinking he was going to get murdered by an Australian drug kingpin

47:17 – Allison Mick’s Unified Theory of Taylor Swift

1:10:10 – The Black Bloc vs Neo-Nazis, and not feeding the trolls vs. zero tolerance.

