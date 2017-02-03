Frotcast: Sundance Edition, With Jeff Bayer And Dan Mecca, Plus Interviews With Jack Black, Brett Gelman

Vince Mancini

As you may have noticed, we went a few weeks there without a new Frotcast. I apologize, but understand that all was due to travel, all of which in turn I undertook with the sole goal of providing you with yet more sweet, sweet #Content.

Thus this week, despite not being able to get together with the Frot cohosts, I did record a special edition Frotcast, (not) live from the Sundance Film Festival. In the first segment, I am joined by Jeff Bayer from Movie BS, with Bayer and Snider, and Dan Mecca, from The Film Stage. We chat about the Oscars and about Sundance. In terms of the latter, less about breaking down movies you won’t get to see for six months, more about what it’s like when 100,000 assholes from the coast cram into a tiny mountain town for a week. After that (starting at the 36-minute mark, to be specific), I have some excerpts from the audio versions of my interviews with Jack Black, who stars in The Polka King, and Brett Gelman, who stars in Lemon. If you miss Brendan, Matt Lieb, Bret, and Ben, you’re not alone! I will get them on as much as I possibly can. Anyway, we’ll be back to regular Frotcasting next week!

#Content

Intro

4:00 – Are we good with Mel Gibson now? Is all forgiven?

9:30 – We rate the free food and hors d’ouvres we gorged on at after parties for movies we may or may not have seen.

14:30 – Our bus encounter with David Arquette

36:00 – Jack Black interview

50:15 – Brett Gelman interview

Here’s that ice Audi we were talking about.

Getty Image

Jack Black and Ad Rock, the day of my interview (with me just out of frame).

Getty Image

Lemon director Janicza Bravo, with husband and Lemon co-writer Brett Gelman, the day of our interview.