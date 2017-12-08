Frotcast 353: Talking ‘Jim And Andy: The Great Beyond’ With Matt Lieb And Jane Harrison

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).
You can also listen on Stitcher.
This week on the Frotcast, Matt Lieb and Jane Harrison join Vince and Brendan to discuss Donald Trump’s McDonald’s order, deliver our holiday movie guide, and talk about the Netflix documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. Method actors, right? With only a tiny bit of sexual harassment news this week! Thanks, Bryan Singer. Enjoy and Frot on, donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast.
#Content
1:00 – Donald Trump’s McDonald’s Order
20:00 – Jane’s move to New York
28:00 – Vince’s holiday movie guide
37:00 – Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.
SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.
DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.
Join The Discussion: Log In With