40 Years Of ‘Pumping Iron,’ The Film That Turned Male Vanity Into Art

White Mountain Films

Pumping Iron, was released on January 18th, 1977, but the film’s influence can still be felt 40 years later. Most movies come out, and they either hit or they don’t, and then they age, and they either catch on as cult phenomena or they don’t. Years later we argue whether they still hold up or they don’t, if we talk about them at all. Pumping Iron, meanwhile, belongs to that tiny segment of movies whose cultural influence doesn’t just hit and recede, but actually seems to wax and wane through different periods, its importance rising and falling like a stock. It belongs to that category of movies that, actually, kind of changed the world in some small way.

Directed by George Butler and Robert Fiore, partly based on a book written by Butler and Charles Gaines, Pumping Iron essentially did for bodybuilding what The Endless Summer did for surfing. In a way they’re cultural siblings. Pumping Iron essentially sold the same California beach culture Endless Summer was selling, but in a way that was actually recreatable in, say, Omaha. If The Endless Summer was a Beach Boys surf song, Pumping Iron was a Beach Boys car song (and yes, the people in Endless Summer would probably kill me for comparing them to noted non-surfers the Beach Boys). If you were an impressionable American in 1977, you may not have had access to a coastline, but you almost certainly had access to a weight bench.

Documenting Arnold Schwarzenegger’s search for his sixth straight Mr. Olympia title at the 1975 Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia competitions in Pretoria, South Africa (at the height of apartheid, a time when South Africa was desperately trying to present a more moderate face to the world through dumping money into sport — something the film doesn’t really go into), Pumping Iron not only launched the careers of Schwarzenegger and his rival, Lou Ferrigno, it essentially created bodybuilding as a mainstream phenomenon. Bodybuilding existed before, sure, but only in a fringe way. For evidence, see Arnold’s winning purse that year: $3,000. That Pumping Iron was shot in 1975 and not released for another two years should testify to how esoteric the larger public considered it.

“We shot a test film and I screened it in New York for a hundred investors and Laura Linney’s father (playwright Romulus Linney) got up and said, ‘George, if you ever make a movie about Arnold Schwarzenegger you’ll be laughed off 42nd Street,'” co-director George Butler told IronAge in 2009. “What you’ve got to understand is that back in the early ’70s bodybuilding was the least glamorous sport in the world. The prevailing view was that it was purely homosexual, that bodybuilders were totally uncoordinated, and that when they grew older that their muscles would turn to fat and that they had no intelligence whatsoever. Charles Gaines [Butler’s co-author of Pumping Iron the book] said that it was like trying to promote midget wrestling. It was so tawdry… everyone we knew was laughing at us.”

This tawdriness probably extended to bodybuilding’s chief proponent at the time, a magazine and supplement magnate named Joe Weider, the guy who originally brought Schwarzenegger to the U.S. Among the assertions Weider makes in a 1976 Rolling Stone article on Schwarzenegger is that “homosexuals covet bodybuilders, but bodybuilders aren’t homosexuals.” The proof: “The women they’ve married all have big boobs. […] You go to Arnold’s parties, you see girls with big breasts.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, then one of a handful of “professional” bodybuilders without a regular day job, was even then the most famous of all time, though this probably didn’t mean much to non-bodybuilders. He’d starred in only one movie, Hercules In New York (aka Hercules Goes Bananas), seven years earlier (in which his thick accent was entirely redubbed and he was credited as “Arnold Stang”). He then had a small, memorable part in Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye and, after the events of Pumping Iron but before its release, a significant role in Stay Hungry, a Bob Rafelson film set in the bodybuilding world and co-written by Gaines. Yet to hear Butler tell it, Schwarzenegger’s name actually hurt the movie:

“When I was trying to get Pumping Iron going I was very short on money so I went to this lab in New York and I had just come back from shooting the initial part of the film and I asked them if they’d give me some credit, which is the kind of thing they normally do when you get going in the movie. This was a place called DuArt Lab and the owner of it is someone named Irwin Young. So I went in with my hat in my hand and asked him if he would give me $15,000 worth of credit. He said, ‘Tell me what you’re doing,’ and I said, ‘Well I’m making a movie about bodybuilding.’ Then he said, “Does it have anything to do with Arnold Schwarzenegger?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’ So he said, ‘Forget it. I won’t give you any credit. I had a movie in here called Hercules in New York and they never paid a bill and they owe me 30 grand.'”

The project languished until Butler had the bright idea to stick Schwarzenegger and Ken Waller (more on him later) in the Whitney Museum, posing on rotating discs to raise money. These beefcakes, amazingly enough, first became a hit among the art critics of New York. From another interview with George Butler:

“I decided to put on a bodybuilding posing exhibition at the Whitney Museum with Arnold and several others that a curator there named Palmer Wald agreed to host. We invited all the prominent art critics, because we felt bodybuilding was a genuine art form. We set up 500 chairs, even though the museum thought that was wishful thinking. Then it started to snow heavily, and it seemed like we would hardly have anyone show up. Soon I was called to look out the window, where there was a line so far down the block you couldn’t see the end. In the end, 2,500 people squeezed in somehow. The cash register was overflowing, so people started throwing their $10 bills into a pile on the floor behind it. When the investor saw that pile of cash, he knew this was worth backing.”

Pumping Iron initially played The Plaza Theater in New York, a small venue where Butler says it “broke every box office record.” It was sold to PBS for $30,ooo and began airing in heavy rotation later that year.

“[Bodybuilding] had been around for the first 70 years of the 20th century and other than Muscle Beach and Charles Atlas and Steve Reeves’ Hercules movies, and when we started there were basically three gyms in New York. There was Mid-City which was owned by Tommy Minichiello at 48th and 8th. There was a Union Square gym downtown, which was mostly gay, and there was Siggy Klein’s gym somewhere up near Columbia, and that was it. The only one that was really active as a bodybuilding gym was Mid-City. There was one Gold’s Gym in Venice and there was Vince Gironda’s gym in the Valley, and Bill Pearl had a gym up near Pasadena and there were a couple of Vic Tanny’s and that was it in Los Angeles. There might have been 25,000 people in America lifting weights at the time and? Boom? In 1982, after the release of the movie and the book, an A.C. Nielsen poll showed that 34 million people were lifting weights in America. It was like an atomic bomb going off. And if anyone can come along and say, ‘Well, there really were 38 gyms in New York when you began, George,’ (Laughing) I’d like to know the addresses of all of them right away, because they weren’t there.”

In 2008, documentarian Chris Bell released a documentary, Bigger, Stronger, Faster, opening up about bodybuilding and his own flirtations with steroids, and painting a compelling portrait of an entire subculture of men brought together by their mutual attraction to the Schwarzenegger mystique — which Pumping Iron was largely responsible for creating.

As Bell describes it himself in a voiceover: “I never saw Gone With the Wind or Casablanca, but I can tell you every line of every Arnold movie. […] I was just 12 years old and there was an explosion of ass-kicking in America. […] I wanted to tear off my shirt and be ripped, tanned and larger than life. And as IronAge‘s interviewer (quoted above) told Butler, “[The Pumping Iron book] is what inspired me to take up bodybuilding. When I was about ten I remember thumbing through a copy in a department store and coming to the picture of Arnold with a topless girl on his shoulders and I thought, ‘That’s what I want to be.'”