Frotcast 319: ‘Rogue One,’ With Joanna Robinson

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).
Now you can also listen on Soundcloud or Stitcher.
Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars! The Frotcast gets professional this week, with real guest Joanna Robinson from Vanity Fair coming on to talk a real movie that we all actually saw, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But the Frotcast being the Frotcast, we pre-empted that with 20 minutes of talk about my butthole surgery and followed it with Matt Lieb improvising lyrics to royalty-free songs in the latest installment of The Royalty Freestyle. Could this be the last Frotcast of 2016?! Maybe! Get it while it lasts! This week’s Frotcrew includes your host, me, Vince Mancini, comedian Matt Lieb from AJ+/The Star Wars Show, and comedian Joey Avery.
#Content
2:00 – I describe my butthole operation. A brand new butthole for a new year.
4:30 – The way one honest butthole story begats another. And more butthole stories.
8:30 – Matt Lieb’s newest character, Joey’s Friend’s Anus
11:20 – Matt Lieb’s butt plug story, because sure, we already went there.
21:30 – Matt attempts to describe the “Sad Brendan Fraser” Mummy conspiracy
23:30 – Joanna Robinson from Vanity Fair joins us to discuss Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
29:00 – We actually begin discussing Rogue One
1:20:05 – The Royalty Freestyle
1:23:08 – A song for a $50 Patreon donor dedicated to Ryette from South Africa
1:33:52 – A strangely Oedipal song about mac & cheese
1:41:00 – Another song
SHOUT OUT
In case you didn’t catch Frotcast pal David Gborie (@thegissilent) on Conan this week. You can catch Dave on Frotcast 104, 123, 160, the best of 2013, 186, and probably some others too.
DONATE on Patreon at Patreon.com/frotcast. It helps us keep the Frot ad-free. For just $10, Matt Lieb will sing you your very own Royalty Freestyle on the topic of your choosing.
EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.
SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.
ENGAGE with our #Brand
—Vince on Twitter
—Matt Lieb on Twitter
—Joey Avery on Twitter
—Joanna Robinson on Twitter
Space Wars is great and all, but really, I cannot wait for next week’s special year end show!!!…
Filmdrunk Presents:
The Frotcast Roast of Vince Mancini
“New butthole… same asshole.”
Starring:
Alison Stevenson
Matt Louv
Fake Bret
Matt Ufford
Plessy Perkins
Kaseem Bentley
Burnsy’s Corner
Seymore Butts
Jane Harrison
Lieb’s Older Brother
PFT Commenter
Blowjob Stacy (RIP)
Junior College Armond White Hammond
And Many More…
The first 20 downloaders will receive flame retardant Koi Skin Vests and a VHS copy of Whoop Dreams!
Would that be Plessy Perkins reanimated corpse then, Bfan? Cause she dead.
@Schnitzel bob so is Seymore Butts (HIV), Blowjob Stacy (*VOR), and Ben (you really think he’s in that rain forest with no cell reception?).
That’s why they’re having Andrew Keegan bring his topaz soul crystals for the seance portion of Crystal Corner of #FrotRoast. Real talk.
*Vince Over Roofied
So what’s Laremy’s excuse?
Sbob… cause he dead.
Is this some kind of game? I read your new tumblr, that’s how I know. You said, in every fourth letter, in every sixth sentence, of every fifth paragraph that:
J O E K I N G K I L L E D L E G A L A N D I S I M P E R S O N A T I N G H I M B E S U R E T O D R I N K Y O U R O V A L T I N E
For Christmas this year please tell me which Frot episode has the famous Plessy Perkins Koi Call cause I gotta hear that again after so long
@The Bearded One Frotcasts 66, 75 and 81 are the Koi calls.
That’s awesome about Gborie, he’s still my favourite SF comedian you ever brought on. His story about going to a Juggalo party that turned into a hatchet fight still makes me laugh.
“I understand what time it is, I don’t need a radio that bad! It wasn’t a fucking Bose, they were from Walmart!”
Dong bumping son of a gun hit Conan a decade too late. The Frotcast is the place to generate heat in this glorious future!
Matt paused at the corner, staring across the street at a building being torn down.
“Huh.”
Vince turned and walked back towards him. “What’s up?”
“That building used to be a diner. It was the last place I saw my sex butt before, you know…”
Vince nodded. They watched for a moment as a backhoe used its bucket to punch through a wall.
Vince coughed, and Matt smiled. “Yeah, we shouldn’t keep Joey waiting. Those Third Eye Blind songs won’t cover themselves.”
Suicide Squad…. in SPACE!
I did it! I finally got my Frotcast dedicated to me. Unless there is another dude with my name. If thats the case he’s got to go. There can be only one.
I like the guest. Have her on again
I’m only 30 minutes in but all I can think about is how good Vince and Joey’s health insurance is. I mean deigner butt holes sure but gum grafts? That mother fuckers got dental? Way to get that Frot murrney, boys.
I hit my deductible thanks to my staph infection. Only cost me $6000. (*designer fart noise*)